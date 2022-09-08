DCC Healthcare buys Medi-Globe in largest acquisition to date

Irish sales and marketing giant DCC has announced that DCC Healthcare has agreed to acquire Medi-Globe Technologies GmbH, an international medical devices business.

The acquisition is set to be based on an enterprise value of approximately €245m and is expected to generate a mid-teen return on capital employed in three years. It marks DCC Healthcare’s largest acquisition to date.

The transaction is subject to approval by competition authorities in Germany and France and is expected to complete in the final quarter of this year.

Medi-Globe, which was founded in 1990, is involved in the development, manufacture and distribution of single-use devices for endoscopy in both diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

The company was acquired by private equity group Duke Street in 2016.

Medi-Globe has revenues of approximately €120m and employs around 600 people. Its products are sold to hospitals and procurement organisations in over 120 countries.

The acquisition marks an expansion of DCC’s presence in the European healthcare market following its acquisition of primary care supplier Wörner Medical in May of last year.

“The synergistic acquisition of Medi-Globe significantly expands and enhances DCC Vital’s position in the medical devices sector. It will create a leading international platform in single-use medical devices for minimally invasive procedures, with strong product development capability,” said chief executive Donal Murphy.

“The acquisition of Medi-Globe and other recent acquisitions in DCC Healthcare and DCC Technology are consistent with our ambition to really scale our operations in these higher growth sectors.”