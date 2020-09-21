DCC expands in the US and Netherlands

DCC has expanded its United States-based LPG business through the acquisition of the NES Group.

In addition, the company has reached an agreement with SHV Energy to acquire its Dutch LPG business, Primagaz Nederland.

The combined enterprise value of the two transactions is approximately £60m (€65.4m).

DCC, which is active in 20 countries across Europe, North America and Asia, distributes fuel, electronics and health and beauty products.

NES Group markets, sells and delivers propane and other related products and services to residential and commercial customers in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The business, which is DCC LPG's first acquisition in the north east of the US, employs approximately 70 people and has more than 22,000 active customers.

In a statement today, Irish group DCC said the acquisition will provide it with a platform for further development “in a region characterised by strong underlying demand for propane.”

DCC LPG now has operations across 14 states in the US.

The Primagaz Nederland business focuses on the bulk and cylinder LPG markets, and serves around 10,000 customers.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to complete during the fourth quarter of DCC's financial year ending 31 March 2021.

Donal Murphy, chief executive of DCC, said: “These transactions, which were originated, diligenced and executed during a period of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, demonstrate our ability to successfully build our business in an uncertain environment.

The group continues to have the platforms, opportunities and capability for further development across each of our four divisions."

Prior to today’s announcement, DCC has spent £3.3bn (€3.68bn) on acquisitions in the last 26 years.

