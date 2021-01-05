DCC expands in the United States LPG market

Diversified distribution and marketing group DCC has completed the purchase of United Propane Gas (UPG).

The acquisition has resulted in DCC “materially” expanding its presence in the United States LPG market.

Along with a recent smaller bolt-on acquisition completed in Colorado, the combined enterprise value of the transactions was $145m (€118m), according to a statement from DCC.

United Propane Gas is DCC LPG’s largest acquisition since initially entering the United States market in 2018 and follows the “material” bolt-on acquisitions of NES Group last September and Pacific Coast Energy in 2019.

The purchase will expand DCC LPG’s geographic presence to 21 states from 14 and will almost double its customer base to over 230,000 customers.

The combined companies will create the sixth largest business in the highly fragmented United States LPG market, DCC said.

The purchase was paid in cash. According to DCC, the acquisitions will be earnings enhancing from completion of the deals and the after-tax cash payback will be “approximately nine years.”

Donal Murphy, chief executive of DCC, said the acquisition of UPG is “another exciting development” for the company.

“Since our initial entry into the US LPG market in April 2018 we have now committed approximately $445m of acquisition capital in building DCC Propane into the sixth largest business in the market,” Mr Murphy said.

“Building a business of scale in the US LPG market provides DCC with a strong platform to provide our customers with their energy needs now and into the future,” he added.

UPG markets, sells and delivers LPG and related products and services to residential, agricultural and commercial customers in 13 midwest and southern states, with a “particularly strong” presence in Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

Headquartered in Kentucky, the business employs around 360 people, has over 110,000 active customers and sells approximately 120,000 tonnes of LPG annually.

Approximately two-thirds of annual volume are sold to residential customers, with the balance sold to agricultural and commercial customers.

DCC, which is active in fuel distribution, technology and healthcare, last year said its adjusted operating profit jumped 8.3pc to £176.1m (€197.5m) in the six months to the end of September 2020.

Revenue declined by 18.9pc to £5.93bn (€6.65bn) as the volume of fuel it sold declined during lockdown periods and reduced economic activity.

Online Editors