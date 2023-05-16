DCC delivers record profit of over £655m

International sales and marketing group DCC recorded a profit of £655.7m (€752.9m) in the year to March 31.

This reflected an increase of 11.3pc from the prior year and was the group’s largest profit ever.

The growth was driven by operating profit increases in DCC’s energy division, as well as the impact of acquisitions completed in the current and previous year.

Overall, the group committed £360m (€413.4m) to 19 acquisitions throughout the year, bringing the total spend over the past three years to £1.3bn (€1.4bn).

Group revenue rose by 25.2pc to £22.2bn (€25.6bn), with a return on capital of 15.1pc.

This increase was attributed to higher energy prices, with sales in DCC Energy rising 30.8pc to £16.1bn (€18.5bn) across the year as a result of higher wholesale energy costs.

DCC supplies liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Ireland under the FloGas brand and distributes oil here under the Emo brand.

Its energy business operates across Europe and in 2018 the company entered the US LPG market.

DCC also reported that costs had risen 8pc to £130.2m (€149.5m) as a result of the inflationary environment.

The group proposed an increase in total dividend for the year by 6.5pc, DCC’s 29th consecutive year of dividend growth.

The firm expects another year of profit growth in 2024, it said.

"DCC delivered strong growth in a volatile macro environment, demonstrating the resilience of our diverse business and the commitment of our teams throughout the group,” chief executive Donal Murphy said.

"We also accelerated DCC Energy’s services and renewable offering through 10 acquisitions since we launched our ‘leading with energy’ strategy a year ago, complementing our organic initiatives to bring cleaner energy to our customers.”

The group currently operates in 23 countries across the energy, healthcare and technology sectors, employing over 16,000 people.