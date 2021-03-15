DCC buys German medical products company for €80m

DCC has purchased a supplier of medical and laboratory products

DCC, an international sales, marketing and support services group, has purchased Wörner, a supplier of medical and laboratory products in Germany and Switzerland for approximately €80m.

Wörner recorded revenue of around €70m in 2020 and employs 158 people.

The company, which was established in 1991, and has grown organically and through bolt-on acquisitions to become a major primary care supplier in the fragmented German market, according to a statement from DCC.

Wörner provides nationwide sales and distribution coverage, and it also has a strong presence in the Swiss market.

The company sells to approximately 20,000 customers annually, including GPs, primary care centres, specialist medical centres and laboratories.

In addition, the company has an “active” bolt-on acquisition target list.

Wörner will continue to be led by its existing management team from its headquarters in Reutlingen, Germany.

Irish company DCC said the acquisition of Wörner will provide a platform for the expansion of DCC Vital’s broader activities into Continental Europe, particularly in Germany, which, it said, is a “large, well-funded and growing” healthcare market.

Donal Murphy, chief executive of DCC, said today: “The acquisition of Wörner represents a significant scale-up of our primary care business and extends DCC Vital’s sales and marketing activities into Continental Europe for the first time.”

“DCC Vital will continue to build its business across Europe in the coming years and Wörner will provide an excellent platform for further acquisition activity, both in Germany, Europe’s largest healthcare market, and across the DACH [Austria, Germany, Switzerland] region.”

DCC is buying Wörner based on an initial enterprise value of approximately €80m. The acquisition is subject to competition authority approval in Germany and Austria and is expected to complete in April.

DCC Vital already provides sales, marketing and distribution of medical products to the hospital, community and primary care sectors in Britain and Ireland.

In a statement last month DCC said its operating profit for the final three months of 2020 was “strongly ahead of the prior year.”

Despite the disruption and uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, DCC recorded “strong” organic operating profit growth, while also benefiting from acquisitions completed in the previous year, according to a trading update in February.

The company expects to announce its results for the year ending March 31 in May.

