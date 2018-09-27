DCC announces 'significant' business expansion in North America

Irish conglomerate DCC has announced the "significant" expansion of its business in North America with the acquisition of the Jam group of companies.

Jam is a North American specialist sales, marketing and services business, serving the professional audio, musical instruments and consumer electronics product sectors.

The initial enterprise value of Jam is $170m (€145m).

"The acquisition significantly strengthens DCC’s position in the North American market," Donal Murphy, CEO of DCC, said.

"DCC now has approximately $600m in revenue in North America with a strong, service-led, specialist focus on professional audio and visual, musical instruments and consumer electronics. The growing and fragmented nature of these markets will provide DCC with further opportunities for development in the coming years."

Headquartered in Canada, Jam provides a range of value adding services and solutions to both its vendor and customer partners.

The business distributes in excess of 500 third party brands, with the majority of these relationships being exclusive, and also develops and sells a range of complementary own-brand products.

Jam sells to approximately 6,000 business-to-business and retail customers, including large retailers, e-tailers and specialist retailers and resellers across North America.

The business recorded revenue of $323m in the year ended 30 April 2018 and employs approximately 570 people.

The acquisition of Jam is DCC Technology's second acquisition in North America following the acquisition of Stampede in July 2018, and it represents a further step in DCC Technology's strategy to extend its geographic footprint and product range, the company said.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement DCC said it expects that group operating profit for the six months ending 30 September 2018 will be "in line with expectations" in the seasonally less significant first half of the year.

Group operating profit will be well ahead of the prior year, driven by acquisitions completed in the prior year, and trading across each division was also in line with expectations.

Operating profit in DCC LPG was in line with expectations in the first half of the year, notwithstanding the headwind of the material increase in the cost of product, the company said.

DCC also announced its intention to conduct a placing of up to 8,904,500 new ordinary shares in the capital of the company to institutional investors, representing up to 10pc of the existing issued share capital of the company.

