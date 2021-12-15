DCC announces largest ever acquisition

DCC, an international sales, marketing and support services group, is purchasing Almo Corporation for $610m (€540.7m), in what is its largest acquisition to-date.

Almo is the largest independent distributor of appliances, consumer electronics, professional audio/video equipment, furniture and housewares in the United States, according to a statement from DCC.

The majority of the price for Almo was paid in cash on completion from DCC’s existing resources.

The remaining consideration will be payable based on “a number of performance criteria” over the period to 31 March 2024.

The Donal Murphy-headed group said the move demonstrates DCC’s determination to expand its North American business, with the acquisition expanding DCC’s United States portfolio in consumer appliances, consumer electronics and lifestyle products.

Almo is being purchased for an initial enterprise value of around $610m on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The business was acquired from the Chaiken family, who have owned and managed Almo since its foundation 75 years ago.

In its latest financial year ended 30 April 2021, Almo recorded underlying earnings before interest, taxation, and amortisation (EBITA) of $75m (€66.5m).

DCC expects the acquisition to be “significantly” earnings per share (EPS) accretive, with adjusted EPS accretion of approximately 10pc in the first full year of ownership.

Almo is expected to generate a return on capital employed of 15pc within three years, which DCC said was “well above” its cost of capital from completion of the deal.

“The synergistic acquisition of Almo more than doubles the size of our North American technology business,” Donal Murphy, chief executive of DCC, said.

“It will create the leading, specialist Pro AV player in the US, as well as providing the group with real scale across the ecommerce and consumer channels, through Almo’s significant presence in the growing lifestyle, consumer appliance and electronics markets.”

DCC has now committed around £550m (€644.5m) to acquisitions in the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

DCC recorded double-digit growth in its revenue and adjusted operating profit in the six months to September 30.

All divisions of the business delivered growth, despite global volatility in commodity pricing, supply chains and inflation, the company said in its interim results.

Revenue at the group jumped by almost 27pc year-on-year to £7.5bn (€8.6bn).

DCC reported adjusted operating profit of £195.8m (€229m), up 11.2pc year-on-year.