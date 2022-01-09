Dawn Meats submits plans for over 400 homes in Co Cork

One of the country’s largest meat processing companies, Dawn Meats, has applied for planning permission for the development of 434 residential units at a site near Midleton, Co Cork.

The company, which employs more than 7,000 people in 12 countries and has annual revenues in excess of €2bn, submitted the application to Cork County Council last month. The proposed residential scheme is within the lands of Water Rock.

Documents submitted by Dawn Meats show the development will consist of 434 residential units, including 281 apartments/duplex units in eight blocks ranging in height from three to seven storeys. It will comprise the construction of 153 terraced and semi-detached houses ranging from two-bed to five-bed.

The development will also include the provision of a three-storey R&D office building; a five-storey neighbourhood centre including retail use at ground floor level; a three-storey, 90-bed nursing home; and a childcare facility with an associated outdoor play area.

Dawn Meats proposes a greenway along the south-eastern boundary as well as a link road. In addition, a new central road would provide vehicle access for the proposed development.

An environmental impact assessment report was carried out by KPMG and included details of another adjacent housing development seeking permission from Cork County Council.

This is proposed by EMR Projects, which counts businessman Andrew Griffith as a director. EMR submitted a planning permission application on the same date as Dawn Meats’s.

The proposed development of the EMR site consists of a total of 284 residential units comprising 214 apartment/duplex units and 70 houses. If approved, it could also include 100 independent living units, a four-storey retail/office/medical clinic building and a childcare facility.

According to Cork County Council’s website, submissions for the two projects are due by January 17. The council is then due to decide on the planning applications from EMR Projects and Dawn Meats by February 7.