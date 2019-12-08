Dawn Meats sets 30pc emissions target

Dawn Meats Group has committed to a 30pc reduction by 2030 in greenhouse gas emissions from its own facilities and from the generation of the energy it purchases.

The Waterford-based food giant has become one of the first processors in Europe to adopt the emissions targets under the Science-Based Targets initiative, a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project, UN Global Compact, World Resources Institute and World Wide Fund for Nature to ensure emissions reduction is verified against a scientific baseline.

“We have been working for more than 10 years to reduce emissions internally and more widely across our supply chain, and we recognise the urgency to adopt even more aggressive measures to reduce emissions,” said Dawn chief executive Niall Browne.

He added: “Achieving reductions of up to 30pc in our greenhouse gas emissions poses a considerable challenge, but it is vital that Dawn accelerates the rate of change in the environmental footprint of its business.”

