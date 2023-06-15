Dawn Meats sells French beef stake back to joint venture partner

The purchase is the latest in a host of takeovers by Irish processing giants ABP, Dawn Meats and Kepak in the UK in recent years.

Waterford based meat processor Dawn Meats is selling its 49pc stake in French beef producer Elivia to the businesses’ farmer owned majority shareholder Terrena.

The Irish company said it is eyeing alternative opportunities in France after determining it and Terrena’s ambitions for Elivia were “not aligned”.

Dawn Meats bought the stake back in 2015 for a price understood to have been around €40m. At the time the acquisition created a joint venture between Dawn and Terrena and was seen as establishing a bridgehead in France for the Irish producer. The 2015 acquisition included an option for Dawn to eventually buy up to 70pc of Elivia in 2018 and 2019 that was never excercised.

Commenting on the decision to sell CEO of Dawn Meats Niall Browne said: "We found that our vision for the French market and our ambition for the future strategic direction of Elivia is not aligned with that of our partner Terrena, and we have therefore decided to dispose of our shareholding in Elivia. We wish the company and its employees all the best in their future endeavours.

In a statement Dawn Meats said the French market is strategically important for beef and lamb, and it will continue to engage and develop new opportunities there.

The deal will see Terrena re-establish full control of France’s number two beef processor.

Its CEO, Alain Le Floch, said Elivia is a strategically important company within the Frence cooperative.

“Being 100pc farmers owned company, Elivia has strong roots and fundamentals for providing high quality and innovative services and products to its customers, the basis for future commercial success. We wish Dawn Meats well into the future and thank them for their support of and contribution to Elivia over the years.”

Meanwhile, Larry Goodman’s ABP Foods is to purchase two major beef processing facilities in Scotland from competitor Scotbeef.

Scotbeef announced the sale of the Bridge of Allan abattoir and meat packing facility at Queenslie, Glasgow, to ABP Foods. The sale is expected to complete at the end of July 2023.

The two facilities will now become part of the company’s UK meat division which also includes an existing processing facility in Perth, Scotland.

Scotbeef CEO Robbie Galloway said, "This sale is the right move for our staff and producer suppliers, and also for Scottish agriculture as it secures the ongoing viability of these slaughtering and packing facilities in Scotland.

“Like Scotbeef, ABP is a family run business and we have been working closely with them to ensure a smooth transition. We are appreciative of the support and help we have received from the Goodman family and their ABP colleagues as we have gone through this process. We wish them well for the future with this acquisition."

Scotbeef will continue to operate from their sites in Inverurie, East Kilbride, Annan, Heysham and Woverhampton.

The purchase is the latest in a host of takeovers by Irish processing giants ABP, Dawn Meats and Kepak in the UK in recent years.

The three companies now control much of the beef processing industry in the UK.