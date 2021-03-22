Davy was dropped after failing to give NTMA details sought about bond scandal

The NTMA sacked Davy Stockbrokers as a primary dealer for government bond deals after the firm failed to provide details beyond what was already in the public domain about its 2014 bond scandal.

Davy lost its lucrative and prestigious status as a primary dealer on March 8th in the wake of its high profile Central Bank fine and reprimand on March 2nd over a 2014 bond trading scandal.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) relationship to Davy was thrown into doubt after the fine, and especially so, when Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe told RTE’s Morning Ireland that Davy's behaviour had fallen short of expected standards.

Later the same day the NTMA, which reports to the minister, sought further details in relation to the situation from Davy, and issued a public statement to that effect.

By March 8th the NTMA had dropped Davy.

In a letter to John McGuinness TD as chair of the Oireachtas Finance Committee, dated March 12th

NTMA head of Public Affairs and Communications, Martin Whelan, told TDs that its March 3rd request for further information from Davy had been unsuccessful.

The firm provided no information about the bond deal at the heart of the scandal beyond what was in the public domain including no details on the individuals involved in the controversial bond deal, nor any indication - at that point, that the firm would close its bond desk, he wrote..

The NTMA took the Central Bank fine as well as relationships with investors into consideration when making the decision to drop Davy as primary dealer, the letter to the Committee states..

The 2014 bond deal involved Anglo Irish Bank bonds owned by Davy client Patrick Kearney, who used the firm to sell the bonds, not knowing the buyers were 16 Davy employees, who subsequently re-sold them at a profit..





Online Editors