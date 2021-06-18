| 7.6°C Dublin

Davy Hickey investor claims oppression over plan to sell properties

Tim Healy

A co-founder of the Davy Hickey property group claims executives have disregarded efforts to realise the maximum value for property worth at least €40m including the 350-acre Citywest campus in Dublin, the High Court heard.

David Shubotham, who formed Davy Hickey in 1990 along with Brendan Hickey and a number of other investors, is claiming mismanagement/shareholder oppression by the board of Davy Hickey-related company Oviedo Ltd, which was specifically set up to convert the property assets into cash.

Mr Shubotham is a director of Luxembourg-registered firm, Fulman Holdings SARL, a 34pc Oviedo shareholder, which is claiming mismanagement sufficient to establish shareholder oppression in the company.

