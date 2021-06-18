Davy Hickey investor claims oppression over plan to sell properties

A co-founder of the Davy Hickey property group claims executives have disregarded efforts to realise the maximum value for property worth at least €40m including the 350-acre Citywest campus in Dublin, the High Court heard.

David Shubotham, who formed Davy Hickey in 1990 along with Brendan Hickey and a number of other investors, is claiming mismanagement/shareholder oppression by the board of Davy Hickey-related company Oviedo Ltd, which was specifically set up to convert the property assets into cash.

Mr Shubotham is a director of Luxembourg-registered firm, Fulman Holdings SARL, a 34pc Oviedo shareholder, which is claiming mismanagement sufficient to establish shareholder oppression in the company.

Pending the hearing of those claims, Fulman is asking the court for an injunction restraining the Oviedo board from disposing of the property pending an independent report/valuation.

Oviedo’s directors and other shareholders, who between them hold the majority of shares in Oviedo, deny Fulman's claims. It is argued Fulman's conduct is an attempt to subvert the mandate given to the board to dispose of the assets.

Mr Shubotham claims, among other things, the Oviedo board's proposal involves Brendan Hickey taking certain key undeveloped property out of the sell-off proposal and about which he had and has "a monopoly of information".

The injunction application is being heard by Mr Justice Denis McDonald who was told by Michael Cush SC, for Fulman, it was his side's understanding that when the asset conversion (to cash) proposal was first made Mr Hickey intended to retire from the business.

Mr Cush said the five Oviedo board members, Mr Hickey, Hugh Lynn, James Brian Davy, Kyran McLaughlin and Martin Naughton, against whom Fulman is seeking orders, have thwarted due diligence efforts by Fulman to obtain important information for the full realisation of the value of the assets.

Counsel said if the court grants the order requiring a report/valuation, it could end the need for a trial of the oppression/mismanagement claim.

The court heard Oviedo was formed last December with the specific purpose of taking the transfer of non-cash assets, including 30 subsidiaries, from an Isle of Man company, Davy Hickey Properties (DHP), which developed and managed the assets over a number of years.

Those assets include the valuable Citywest commercial land, property in Leeson Street, Dublin (the Sugar Club and Lavery House) and development sites in Meath.

Mr Cush said Oviedo was no ordinary company because its pre-determined purpose was to cease trading after it had realised value for the shareholders in a very short time.

Fulman opposed this wind-down strategy.

The transfer of the assets to Oviedo, last December, was at a value of just under €40m. Fulman says at one point it offered €80m to acquire the business and assets.

Paul Gardiner SC, for the company, said a democratic decision in relation to the liquidity conversion strategy had been taken.

He said 28pc of shares are held by the directors, 34pc by Fulman and 28pc by other shareholders including Davycrest Nominees, Lusard Management, Neil Naughton, Fiona Naughton and Claire Hickey. No orders were being sought against those 28pc shareholders and no wrongdoing was alleged against them.

The hearing continues.