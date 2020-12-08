Davy Group buys Luxembourg fund company in latest expansion bid

Davy Group has acquired a Luxembourg-based fund management company, giving the stockbroker a major presence in Europe's two biggest fund domiciles.

The purchase of Novacap Asset Management, a specialist fund services provider, brings Davy Global Fund Management (DGFM) into a competitor jurisdiction and creates an enlarged management company with wider capabilities.

"We view the acquisition of Novacap as another important step forward in the growth of our ManCo business," said Tom Berrigan, chief executive of DGFM. "We believe that clients of Novacap can be reassured by our financial strength, significant resources and the fact that we are party of the Davy Group, one of Ireland's largest domestic financial services businesses."

Read More

The acquisition is the latest in a spate of activity for Davy Group following many years of bolt-on acquisitions – mainly to grow its wealth management business.

Last month, the stockbroker announced the expansion of its capital markets business in London – a play for potentially lucrative corporate broking and corporate finance relationships with UK plcs.

Davy also recently agreed to buy the Irish business of Sarasin and Partner, a UK asset manager, in a Brexit-driven deal.

Separately, Irish Life Group has agreed to buy Harvest Financial Services, a privately owned wealth management firm with more than €1bn in assets under management.

Harvest advises 1,500 pensions funds, charities, corporations and private individuals on investments, retirement planning, pension consultancy and offers professional trustee services.

The deal is expected to close in early 2021, subject to regulatory approval. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The wealth management sector in Ireland has been consolidating in recent years as an increasingly costly regulatory burden makes it hard for subscale businesses to operate profitably.

Investec's wealth management business was sold to Brewin Dolphin Ireland last year in one such consolidation deal.

Meanwhile, Goodbody is in negotiations with AIB about a potential sale to the State-owned bank, which is trying to increase its non-interest income amid persistently low rates.

Irish Life was a potential bidder for Goodbody last year in a sales process that produced a €155m offer for the stockbroker from Bank of China. The offer was accepted but the deal fell apart over the summer.

Earlier this week, PwC published a research report projecting that Ireland's asset and wealth management industry would double in size over the next five years.

Read More





Online Editors