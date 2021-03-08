Davy closes bond desk after losing NTMA’s confidence

Davy Group has closed its bond trading desk with immediate effect in response to losing its authorisation as a primary dealer of Irish Government bonds.

The firm made the decision today after the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) removed Davy from its panel of dealers and Euronext Dublin suspended its recognition on the exchange as a primary bond dealer.

Four Davy employees have been made redundant as part of the move.

Read More

Following the decision, none of the 16 Davy staff involved in the 2014 bond transaction for which the company was fined last week are working in the firm.

On Saturday head of bonds Barry Nangle resigned from Davy alongside CEO Brian McKiernan and deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin.

Primary bond dealing has been a lucrative and prestigious line of business for Davy for many years. Only Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland remains as a domestic-based primary dealer in Irish Government bonds.

Read More

Online Editors