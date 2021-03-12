Davy CEO tries to calm clients after tumultuous two weeks

Davy interim chief executive Bernard Byrne has issued an apology to clients for the firm's role in a 2014 bond deal and the findings of a Central Bank investigation into the transaction.

Davy sent the message to clients at 9:30 Friday night following nearly two weeks of tumult that saw the firm fined €4.13m by the Central Bank, oust three of its most senior figures, lose its authorisation to deal Irish Government bonds, close its bond desk, and put itself up for sale.

The letter offers an "unequivocal and unequivocal apology and regret" for Davy's failure "to adhere to the standards that are expected" of the firm.

It provides answers to key questions about what happened at the firm and how management and the board are dealing with the consequences, but insists it is not "an attempt to justify or minimise the seriousness of the findings which have been made against Davy".

Read More

"The failures at Davy have impacted our reputation and your trust in us," Mr Byrne wrote. "As the new leader of Davy I will do everything i can to rebuild that trust."

The rest of the update explains that the company is "moving decisively and at speed on a number of important issues, including changing the shareholding structure of the firm and conducting a sale process, which Mr Byrne warned may take some time.

Mr Byrne also noted that Davy is a well-capitalised business with twice the required regulatory capital, notwithstanding the stress the firm has been under in the recent weeks.

The client update also explains several changes to internal processes, policies and controls at the stockbroker to prevent a deal similar to the 2014 transaction - in which 16 Davy employees secretly bought a client's bond at a deep discount before selling it at a big profit - from ever happening again.

Mr Byrne said the sale of the business is expected to take several months.

The board has promised an review of the firm by an unconnected, independent third party, but has not yet made an appointment.

Read More

Online Editors