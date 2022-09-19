| 10.3°C Dublin

Davy back in frame to issue Irish State debt

Move would put Bank of Ireland in line for lucrative fee income from National Treasury Management Agency

NTMA stripped Davy of its primary dealer status in March 2021. . Photo: Niall Carson Expand

Bank of Ireland is exploring getting authorised as a primary dealer for government bonds, which could put its stockbroking subsidiary, Davy, back on the ticket for state debt issuance.

The bank, which bought Davy in a fire sale last year after the stockbroker was fined €4.13m by the Central Bank for breaking conflict of interest rules, is understood to have begun inquiries in recent months about being granted primary dealer status.

