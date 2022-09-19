Davy back in frame to issue Irish State debt

Bank of Ireland is exploring getting authorised as a primary dealer for government bonds, which could put its stockbroking subsidiary, Davy, back on the ticket for state debt issuance.

The bank, which bought Davy in a fire sale last year after the stockbroker was fined €4.13m by the Central Bank for breaking conflict of interest rules, is understood to have begun inquiries in recent months about being granted primary dealer status.

Such a move would put the bank in line for lucrative fee income from the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which issues billions in government debt each year.

But it would also require an official rehabilitation of Davy after the NTMA stripped it of its primary dealer status in March 2021, following the fine and a stern rebuke from regulators over a bond trading scandal involving a private client.

Davy closed its bond desk and laid off 16 people in response before putting itself up for sale.

NTMA criteria for primary dealers require management depth and experience, dealing capability, a marketing strategy, and wide distribution to a global investor base.

While Bank of Ireland could theoretically run a bond desk out of the bank, the cap on bankers’ remuneration and the ban on bonuses would make it difficult to staff it according to that criteria.

However, as Davy is not bound by the post-crash rules on bankers’ pay, a reconstituted bond desk inside the stockbroker would make more strategic sense.

That would give Bank of Ireland access to a multimillion-euro stream of potential fee and trading income.

In the 18 months since Davy was kicked off the primary dealer panel, the Government has issued €20bn in bonds in an unusually busy period due to Covid funding needs.

There are currently 14 primary dealers on the NTMA’s panel, but only two are based in Ireland: Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland and Barclays Bank Ireland. The rest are international investment banks, such as Goldman Sachs, Citi and BNP Paribas.

While Davy was forced from the panel due to its regulatory issues, many of the banks on the panel have faced scandals of their own.

Danske Bank, for instance, was embroiled in a multi-jurisdictional money laundering investigation involving $200bn in transactions just four years ago. Last week it was fined €1.8m for failure to monitor transactions at its Irish branch for money laundering.

The NTMA removed Davy from its panel of dealers just three days before a scheduled auction of €1.5bn of government debt. Euronext Dublin, which owns and operates the Irish Stock Exchange, also suspended its recognition of Davy as a primary dealer consequent to the NTMA’s announcement.

Davy was then left scrambling to steady its crumbling franchise after the rebuke.

However, a quick decision to sell the stockbroker flushed out Bank of Ireland as a buyer, in a deal that was valued at more than €600m in a three-part transaction.

That deal finally closed in June, bringing Davy officially under the umbrella of Bank of Ireland.

BOI, Davy and the NTMA all declined to comment.