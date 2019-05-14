David Chance: 'Trade war could create opportunities for Irish businesses'

In addition to the dispute between the US and China there is a real risk that trade relations between Washington and Brussels could plunge into conflict and, as we have seen with China, a broader range of tariffs will, in the end hit Ireland.

The Irish Whiskey Association has already warned of the potential for damage to the industry here from tariff escalations. Ireland is a key part of the global supply chains that now criss-cross the world, with manufacturers here shipping goods globally, such as semiconductors or pharmaceuticals.

We have benefited more than most countries from globalisation and a study published last year by the German Bertelsmann Stiftung foundation showed that between 1990-2016, GDP per head here had risen by €1,261 a year thanks to globalisation.

We are at risk of a Celtic variation of the 'Dutch Disease', not only do 28pc of the €140bn of goods exported each year go the US, but medical and pharmaceuticals, whose output is dominated by US companies, accounted for a third. As well as accounting for a huge chunk of exports, multinational firms accounted for 77pc of the €10.4bn in company taxes paid last year, putting Ireland in double jeopardy.

