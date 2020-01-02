David Chance: 'Despite the current corporate tax bonanza, failure to strike a global deal on taxation poses risks for Ireland'

In May last year, after having simply said 'no' to most European Union tax reforms, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe dramatically changed tack, when the US came on board with a process run by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Under the auspices of the OECD, talks involving nearly 140 countries were aiming for the biggest rewrite of the global tax code in 100 years.

It marked a bid to plug the loopholes in international rules that allowed multinational companies to legally avoid taxes, and shift profits to low or no-tax jurisdictions.

Economists have estimated that up to €200bn in global tax revenue was lost to profit shifting in 2016 alone.

With companies not sharing the burden, states were forced to cut services or to tax workers more heavily.

Ireland, of course, had emerged as a winner, with its low 12.5pc tax rate and multiple tax breaks and allowances.

These included the likes of the by now infamous and since abandoned 'double Irish' scheme, where multinationals could shift tax liabilities to 'no-tax' jurisdictions.

This encouraged the likes of Apple to run business empires covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa from here.

The Exchequer pulled in billions of euro in Government revenue from these multinationals, as corporation tax receipts surged to €10.4bn and hit 19pc of the tax take, up from just 11.5pc in 2012.

According to an analysis by the Department of Finance, revenues from company taxes come in, on average, at €1.1bn a year more than expected in the annual budget statement.

That seemingly bottomless source of money has allowed the Government to fund €500m a year in health spending overshoots, as well as to underwrite Mr Donohoe's capital spending programme.

With a January deadline for agreement on the new OECD rules - which would allow countries to tax large multinationals on a small part of their global profits from sales, even if they did not operate inside their borders - it appeared to be a question of when changes would take place, not if.

In early December, the US changed tack again, under heavy lobbying pressure from American companies.

Letter: Steve Mnuchin cast doubt on the OECD’s plans last month. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

US treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin threw a spanner in the works in a letter to the OECD.

He wrote that companies should have the option of a 'safe-harbour' regime, as opposed to a globally agreed and enforced mandatory regime.

As France pressed ahead with its unilateral digital tax, which it says will be replaced by any OECD-brokered agreement, the US drew up a list of $2.4bn (€2.1bn) of French exports that would be hit with tariffs of up to 100pc.

This would be the first time that Washington had directly acted to defend its service industries with the threat of tariffs.

Instead of a global agreement, we now appear to be looking at a new front in the Trump administration's trade wars. Hearings will be held in Washington early in the year and the spat could escalate, as France exported services worth $17.5bn to the US in 2017.

"At this point, I think it is very unlikely that a global tax deal will be reached. We seem headed toward a world of unilateral taxes on multinational tech firms and US retaliatory trade measures in response to those taxes," said Julie Martin, editor of 'MNE Tax', an industry publication that tracks tax issues and their impact on multinational firms.

An analysis by KPMG shows that 33 countries across the world, from Austria to Zimbabwe, intend to legislate, have drafted laws, or have actually implemented laws to tax the digital economy.

Many others have not done so because they were waiting for a global solution, something that now looks very unlikely.

The European Union's new economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, told the EU parliament that the bloc was willing to go it alone, if there was no agreement at the OECD level.

"If no or limited agreement is reached internationally by 2020, it is crystal clear that the strong rationale for action at EU level will remain and that the commission will act on this basis," he said.

With the Irish economy three times more vulnerable to a transatlantic trade war than any other in the EU, a trade spat between Brussels and Washington would be extremely bad news.

"While the prospects for a truce in the US-Chinese trade war are improving, the likelihood of a full-blown trade war between the United States and the European Union will rise in 2020, with issues such as digital taxes and airplane subsidies driving a wedge across the Atlantic," political and economic risk consultancy International Strategic Analysis wrote in a report.

But with the OECD tax plans now in tatters, there is greater risk of unilateral action.

And instead of a negotiated deal and legal certainty for the multinational companies here that now employ over 200,000 people, there is a bigger potential risk to the State coffers.

Estimates of the amount of revenue that could be at risk have varied widely.

Some estimates are as low as €1bn a year, whereas other forecasts have run as high as €6bn.

Without knowing exactly what proportion of multinational earnings would be allocated for global taxation rights and whether separate proposals for a minimum tax level - a measure opposed by Mr Donohoe - would be adopted, it is almost impossible to put a figure on the potential losses for the Exchequer.

Most studies are based on work by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, an independent body set up to assess the country's budgets in the wake of the financial crisis.

The Fiscal Council estimates that the level of corporation tax receipts that are "unexplained by the performance of the domestic economy" amounted to between €3bn and €6bn in 2018. That, in itself, is a huge range.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), a think-tank that carries out a lot of independent assessments for the Department of Finance, has constructed two scenarios.

In a 'moderate' outcome, it said that revenues could drop by €2bn below their expected trend in the impact year.

Meanwhile, in the 'sharp' scenario, the drop could total €6bn.

"In the moderate scenario, the emerging fiscal gap averages €1.5bn per annum over the next 10 years," the ESRI said in its annual economic outlook, which was published in December.

In the sharp loss scenario, the impact would be much stronger, the ESRI wrote.

"Tax revenues would be lower than the baseline by €4.5bn per annum on average over the next decade," the think-tank's report said.

"This would result in a deficit-to-GDP of 2.5pc in the first year, while Ireland would run a long-lasting deficit for at least one decade."

An assessment by the Department of Finance itself has some very different figures, however.

It finds that 90pc can be accounted for by economic models, with just close to €1bn of receipts in 2018 that cannot be fully captured.

"The gaps between forecasts and out-turns have been referred to as windfall receipts by a number of observers given their unexpected and often unexplained nature," the department said in a recent analysis.

Whatever the outcome, taxpayers here will have to brace for change. That means swallowing more taxes and tax rises to offset any shortfall in corporation tax, or shrinking Government spending to fit the new circumstances.

That scenario will likely unfold at the same time as the public confronts substantial new carbon taxes as a reckoning for the cost of environmental action.

