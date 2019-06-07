DataSolutions announces €25k fundraising target to help secure house for homeless family

Specialist IT distributor DataSolutions has today announced it is raising money €25,000 to help secure a house for a family who are homeless.

The company are hoping to pledged to raise the money for housing charity Focus Ireland and said the funds will be used as a deposit to purchase a home for a family who are currently homeless.

"The economic situation and move away from building social housing has caused difficulties for many families in accessing affordable accommodation," CEO of Focus Ireland Pat Dennigan said.

"This has resulted in many parents and children, who have never been homeless before, becoming homeless.

"The impact of this is huge – being homeless has a major impact on confidence levels, physical and mental health, child development and education.

"That’s why having the security of stable home makes a significant difference to these individuals and why we are delighted that DataSolutions has chosen us as the beneficiary of their fundraising activities."

DataSolutions Group Managing Director Michael O’Hara said their fundraising is a "small contribution", but added "it has the potential to change the lives of generations of families".

Their fundraising target will be raised through events included a five-a-sode Ultimate IT Channel Charity Football Tournament, a charity hike on Lugnaquilla, a four-ball golf tournament and a film premiere event for staff and their families.

The money will enable Focus Ireland to leverage the finance from both the Housing Finance Agency and the City Council CALF Scheme.

It will allow the charity to buy a two-bedroom family unit.

Online Editors