Datalex says it has stabilised affairs and expects small gain or loss this year

Embattled travel software firm Datalex, due to face shareholders at its annual general meeting on Tuesday, says it expects to report a small profit or loss in the current fiscal year and will return to stable growth.

The statement issued tonight, on the eve of its AGM in Dublin, comes weeks after the company revealed it lost $50m as part of its drastically restated 2018 accounts.

Datalex last month had postponed offering any guidance for 2019 until completion of what it called “a comprehensive review” of company accounts led by the acting chairman and interim chief executive, Sean Corkery.

In its statement ahead of the AGM, Datalex said it had completed that “comprehensive review of the entire cost base of the business”. It said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the current fiscal year would finish somewhere between a $1m gain and a $1m loss, with revenues expected to be flat at $45m (€41m).

“The comprehensive review of our cost base and numerous corrective actions taken ensures the company is now well positioned to return to stable and profitable growth,” chief financial officer Niall O’Sullivan said in a statement.

