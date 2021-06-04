Datalex plans to raise €25m, Demond’s shareholding to pass 30pc

Travel software company Datalex plan to raise €25m, of which €16.8m is already conditionally committed.

The funds will be used to support the implementation of new revenue opportunities and to accelerate investment in its Software as a Service product strategy, according to a statement from the group.

The money will also be used to repay loans and strengthen the company’s balance.

Datalex sells software to customers – mainly airlines such as Aer Lingus, JetBlue and Air China – that help then generate additional revenue from customers through ancillary products, for example.

The company is raising the funds by way of a Cornerstone Placing (€14.7m), Firm Placing (€4.2m) and Placing and Open Offer (together €6.1m) of newly issued ordinary shares in the group.

The new ordinary shares will be issued at a price of €0.50 each.

The Cornerstone Placing is committed through a combination of commitments from existing shareholders including Dermot Desmond’s IIU Nominees, Pageant Investments, and well-known investor Nicholas Furlong. In addition, IIU Nominees, Pageant and Mr Furlong have each undertaken to participate in the Open Offer in respect of their respective eligible pro rata entitlements totalling €2.1m.

Mr Desmond’s share of the company will now pass 30pc. This is the threshold at which a shareholder would be required to make an offer for a company under Irish stock market Takeover Rules. However, the Irish Takeover Panel has granted a wavier, subject to approval from other shareholders.

Goodbody is acting as Bookrunner in respect of the placing.

Sean Corkery, CEO of Datalex, said: “Today marks an important milestone for the group. We are preparing for the next stage towards growth, and it is important that the group has the right capital structure in place for this phase.”

Mr Corkery added that while this year remains a challenging time for the airline industry, “we have seen, in recent months, an increase in potential opportunities."

“By strengthening our balance sheet and raising additional working capital, the group is stepping forward in a much better position to capitalise on these opportunities.”

The company is also proposing to remove its existing ordinary shares from trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin and to apply for admission to trading on Euronext Growth.

The company said Euronext Growth is “a more suitable regulatory environment for a business of Datalex’s size and structure, and provides more flexibility in relation to corporate transactions, should such opportunities or initiatives arise or become relevant to the group in the future.”