Datalex names Jonathan Rockett as new chief executive

Irish-listed airline software specialist Datalex has named Jonathan Rockett as the new chief executive of the business.

Mr Rockett will join the company’s board early in the final quarter of this year.

He is currently the chief financial officer of mobile top-up firm Ding, a role he has held since December 2017. He was appointed as managing director of the business earlier this year.

Mr Rockett has also held a number of senior positions in PwC and Paddy Power Betfair prior to joining Ding.

He is set to replace Sean Corkery who has led Datalex since 2019.

In a market update published in July, Datalex announced that Mr Corkery planned to retire at the end of 2023.

Mr Rockett will work alongside Mr Corkery for the final months of the year to ensure a seamless transition, the company reported today.

“I am very excited to be joining Datalex, a market leader in airline retail technology,” Mr Rockett said.

“Given my background in finance, technology and strategic partnerships, I aim to use a combination of the existing capabilities within Datalex and build some new ones to unlock future growth opportunities,” he added.

“On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to be welcoming someone of Jonathan’s calibre and experience to Datalex’s senior leadership team,” non-executive chairman David Hargaden said.

"Given his past achievements across a variety of consumer-focused sectors, we see Jonathan as the ideal person to lead Datalex.”