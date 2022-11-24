Datalex lowers guidance after ‘negatively impacted’ performance in China

Datalex has lowered its earnings and revenue guidance as its performance in the Chinese market remained impacted by the country’s zero-Covid policy.

The company also reported that some digital retail projects had been pushed to next year, impacting revenues for 2022.

The Irish travel software firm had previously anticipated a stronger recovery in China in the second half of the year.

In an update, Datalex said: “This recovery has not materialised due to continued lockdowns in key cities in which Chinese customers operate.”

“As a result, our revenues and earnings derived from China will be negatively impacted in H2 2022.”

As a result of postponed projects, services activity levels are lower than expected for the second half of 2022.

“This will negatively impact 2022 revenues but will positively contribute to growth in 2023,” the company reported.

The Irish software developer now expects revenue of $22.5m (€21.6m) - $23.5m (€22.5m) for 2022. Earnings are also expected to decline further to a loss of $5m (€4.8m) - $6m (€5.76m) in the company’s full-year results.

It had previously reported that it expected revenue of $25m (€24m) -$27m (€25.9m) for the full financial year, with adjusted EBITDA expected to show a loss of between $3m (€2.9m) and $4.5m (€4.32m).

In September, the Dublin-based firm also reported a 17pc fall in total revenues for the first half of the year, which was largely attributed to difficulties due to ongoing pandemic restrictions in China.

Chief executive Sean Corkery said that the company now expects to report “meaningful revenue growth in 2023 and beyond.”

“Airlines are focused on accelerating their digital offering and Datalex is very well placed to assist them,” he said.