Datalex commits to Corkery as chief executive officer

Mr Corkey, who has held multiple senior positions in the technology industry, had been in the role of interim CEO and acting chairman since April this year.

Welcoming the announcement, Mr Corkery said he was “delighted” to become CEO of Datalex on a permanent basis.

“The time I have spent at the company so far has convinced me that there is a significant market opportunity, a powerful commercial model and we now have a very strong team in place to capitalise on this,” Mr Corkery said.

“It is for these reasons that I am confident to lead the company and am very excited about its future,” he added.

Elsewhere, the group has appointed former CEO of Flybe and CityJet, Christine Ourmières-Widener, as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

The company’s Nominations Committee has also initiated a process to search for a non-executive chairman to succeed Sean Corkery on a permanent basis.

Datalex has spent months trying to regroup after an accounting scandal. It recently reported that it made a $50m (€45.1m) loss for 2018.

The group has been suspended from Euronext Dublin since May.

The Datalex platform is used by airlines around the world to help drive their ancillary sales to flyers - everything from insurance to meal choices.

Online Editors