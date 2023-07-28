Datalex CEO Sean Corkery to step down in December

The chief executive of Irish-listed airline software specialist Datalex is to step down at the end of the year.

In a market update on Friday, Datalex- announced the “retirement” of Sean Corkery, who previously held senior positions at tech firms Apple, ESAT Digiphone and Dell.

He has been with the firm for four years and was re-elected at the firm’s annual general meeting last month.

Datalex chairman and non-executive director David Hargaden said Mr Corkery’s time at Datalex “has provided much-needed stability and leadership to the team”.

“He guided the business through the Covid pandemic and is leaving the company on the back of a number of significant new and renewed partnership announcements that position Datalex well for the future. We wish him the very best,” Mr Hargarden said.

Mr Corkery will step down as of December 31 this year.

He will work with David Hargaden and the senior management team in the coming months to ensure a seamless and coordinated transition of his responsibilities, the firm said in market update on Friday.

An external process to appoint Mr Corkery’s successor has begun, and a further update will be issued in due course, Datalex said.

“Datalex has made significant progress in the last four years and I would like to thank the tremendous effort of the team and the board for all that they have done,” Mr Corkery said.

“Recent partnership signings are a testament to the strength of the technology we have built and the services we provide for our customers. I wish the team and the board every success for the future.”

Datalex provides software to airlines for online shopping.

It saw revenues fall 8pc last year due to extended Covid restrictions in the Chinese market. After-tax losses for 2022 came in at $11.5m, more than twice the loss it incurred in 2021.

But Mr Corkery said earlier this year that there had been a material increase in demand in China as it reopened post-pandemic and lifted travel restrictions, lifting hopes for 2023.

Datalex provides JetBlue Airways, Air China, Urumqi Air, Air Changan, KLM, Turkish Airlines, Virgin Australia, Aer Lingus, easyJet, Edelweiss, Air Transat and Trailfinders.

