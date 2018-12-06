Datalex announces new agreement with Aer Lingus

Datalex, the Dublin-based travel software firm, has announced a new five-year digital commerce agreement with Aer Lingus to support their future retail strategy.

Datalex, the Dublin-based travel software firm, has announced a new five-year digital commerce agreement with Aer Lingus to support their future retail strategy.

Going forward Datalex and Aer Lingus will partner on a joint technology strategy, which will leverage digital commerce innovation to give Aer Lingus the ownership, control, speed and agility to future-proof its digital retail strategy, a statement from Datalex said.

This includes enhancing Aer Lingus’ offer and order management through various channels including web, mobile, and partner retail platforms.

"Our renewed, longstanding partnership with Datalex will enable us to leverage new platform capabilities, accelerate and enhance offer and order management across all sales channels, as we realise our ambition to be the leading value carrier on the North Atlantic," Rachel Izzard, chief financial officer of Aer Lingus, said.

This latest agreement adds to the ten year partnership between the two.

As part of the agreement, Datalex and Aer Lingus will use joint technology and business teams, which will focus on further enhancing the digital retail experience for the customer and accelerating time to market for new revenue generating product and service offerings.

"Given the benefits Aer Lingus has enjoyed over the last ten years from its existing relationship with Datalex, we see this announcement as a positive next step in their digital commerce partnership," Nuala McMahon, analyst at Goodbody, said.

Datalex’s software platforms are used by airlines and travel groups around the world to help boost ancillary revenues. Clients include Lufthansa, Air China and American airline JetBlue.

Shareholders in the group include billionaire financier Dermot Desmond.

Online Editors