Danske Bank fined for long-term breach of money laundering rules

Danske Bank has been fined €1.8m for breaking anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules over a nine-year period, leavings thousands of potentially risky customers unchecked.

The Danish bank, which operates a branch for commercial clients in Dublin, failed to monitor hundreds of thousands of transactions for signs of illegal activity between 2010 and 2019, according to the Central Bank.

About one in 40 transactions slipped through Danske’s automated monitoring system because the bank failed to recalibrate it in 2010 to take account of updated anti-money laundering laws in Ireland, the Central Bank said.

That meant the first line of defence against criminal financial activity was absent for certain risky categories of customer covered by the Criminal Justic Act 2010 and instead older data filters were applied. It also meant the bank could not conduct adequate due diligence on those customers.

Danske identified the problem in 2015 during an internal audit but failed to correct it – or even notify its Irish branch or the Irish regulator, as is required.

Instead, the problem persisted for nearly four more years. Eventually Danske addressed the issue internally in October 2018, but only brought the Central Bank up to speed in February 2019 – just a month before it finished bringing its systems up to date.

The Central Bank said the failure to notify supervisors was an “aggravating factor” in the case that was considered when deciding how much to fine Danske.

Regulators also noted that Danske was already under enhanced scrutiny in 2018, before the issue was brought to their attention, due to reports of money laundering and terrorist financing concerns in relation to Danske in other jurisdictions.

The bank was originally slapped with a €2.6m penalty, but this was reduced by 30pc in line with the Central Bank’s standard discount for early settlement.

“The Central Bank recognises that while firms may rely on automated solutions for transaction monitoring, they must ensure that systems employed for this purpose are appropriately monitored, and calibrated correctly to take account of the actual money laundering or terrorist financing risk to which the firm is exposed,” said Seána Cunningham, the Central Bank’s director of enforcement.

“In this case, the transaction monitoring system used by the Irish branch was a Danske group wide automated system that had applied historic data filters which operated to erroneously exclude certain categories of customers from being monitored for a period of almost nine years. This led to the serious breaches in this case.”

Although Danske is headquartered in Denmark and therefore regulated by the Danish financial supervisory authority, its Irish branch is monitored by the Central Bank of Ireland for conduct of business, which includes money laundering regulations.

Danske operated in the Republic of Ireland under the National Irish Bank brand. It ended all personal banking services in 2014 after rebranding to Danske during the financial crisis.

Danske Bank was embroiled in one of the largest money laundering scandals in history in 2018 after it emerged that about $200bn in suspicious transactions passed through the bank’s Estonian branch, mainly involving accounts across eastern Europe.

The scandal led to the resignation of CEO Thomas Borgen and millions in fines across multiple jurisdictions.