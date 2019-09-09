Danone wins accolade for green, social commitment

The "B Corp" honour has gained traction in many parts of the world as part of the wider corporate social responsibility (CSR) movement but not yet in Ireland, where only one other company, energy efficiency firm UrbanVolt, has achieved B Corp status. The B stands for "beneficial".

As part of a three-year assessment, Danone Ireland said it provided evidence of its policies on waste disposal, use of energy and water, worker compensation, staff diversity and corporate transparency.

Danone said:

All of its packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025;

Staff are encouraged to work remotely to reduce commutes and to volunteer for charitable causes;

All employees have access to company share ownership;

Interns are paid a "living wage" above the minimum.

UrbanVolt also is helping to reduce the carbon footprint of Danone's Dublin office.

James Bruce, head of Danone Dairy Ireland, said B Lab's recognition "builds trust in our ability to combine business success with social and environmental progress".

Nathan Gilbert, director of B Lab Europe, said Danone's "commitment to doing business differently in Ireland will be an inspiration and help spread the idea that we can redefine success in business to be as much about people and planet as it is about profit".

Danone employs nearly 1,000 in Macroom, Co Cork, and Rocklands, Co Wexford.

Irish Independent