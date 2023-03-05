Danish electric car charging firm Monta planning Irish expansion

Electric vehicle charging software firm Monta plans to ramp up its expansion into the Irish market.

The Danish company develops software to help operators manage their electric car charging stations in commercial and residential settings and established an Irish base last year after raising €30m.

Irish boss Ricky Hill told the Sunday Independent that the company is powering around 800 charge points in the country currently and expects that to be in the thousands by year-end.

“We typically work with charger operators and installers as well as large site owners. To date we have 16 partners in Ireland.”

Hill said that Monta is signing up clients in the residential real estate market, specifically apartments.

“The big issue for a lot of people is if you don't have a driveway, you can't put a charge point and you can't charge a car,” he said. “It's not as convenient because there isn't a huge network publicly.”

There are around 2,500 charge points in the public network, he said. That number, along with those of private operators, will need to accelerate greatly to meet demand.

“It's easy to put the charge point in the ground, but you need the software solution for simple things like locking the charge points away for just the residents or even scheduling it for certain hours in the day or to set a price or billing for charging residents at preferential rates and then different rates [for the public] as well.”

Hill is the only staff member that Monta has on the ground in Ireland.

Monta is testing grid stability technology in Sweden and Denmark to help national grids cope with demand.

“We can aggregate [chargers] and give the grid the ability to pause or stop charging once there’s an imbalance. That's a very important tool as we get into the electrification of everything.”