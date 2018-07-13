Daniel O'Donnell gives former business partner €796k 'send-off'

Singer Daniel O'Donnell gave his former business partner of more than 30 years, Mick Clerkin, a €796,000 'send off' when they parted ways.

Singer Daniel O'Donnell gave his former business partner of more than 30 years, Mick Clerkin, a €796,000 'send off' when they parted ways.

This is confirmed in new accounts filed by O'Donnell's Brockwell Ltd which show that Daniel paid Clerkin €796,000 for his 50pc share of the business in December 2016.

The sale puts a €1.59m value on O'Donnell's touring company. Businessman Clerkin is credited with launching O'Donnell's music career when he spotted him playing at the London Music Festival in 1985 and signed him up to his own label, Ritz Records.

Clerkin resigned as a director of Brockwell in 2016.

Irish Independent