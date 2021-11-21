Dalton Philips vows action as DAA survey shows staff discontent

The results of an internal survey have shown huge dissatisfaction among staff at Dublin Airport, prompting DAA boss Dalton Philips to say there “is clearly a lot of work needed” to rebuild the business.

Operational, infrastructure and security staff at DAA’s main Dublin base said the company and management’s performance had disimproved across almost every category surveyed since a previous staff survey in 2019.

Philips told staff in a special video message that “I won’t say that I’m not disappointed to see us take a step backwards in some areas, but I’m also a realist so I fully understand the impact the last two years have had”.

He pledged to put a plan in place that would rebuild the business “even stronger than before“ when the country emerges from the Covid crisis.

He said he was not entirely surprised by the poor staff survey results. “Let’s not sugar coat it – the last two years have probably been the most difficult the business has ever had in its history,” he said in the video message.

“We’ve seen our passenger numbers completely wiped out, our stores shut, our finances decimated.

“We’ve said goodbye to more than a third of our workforce – great colleagues, great friends.

“We’ve had to make huge sacrifices on pay and working hours and embrace new ways of working just to keep our business afloat.”

He told staff that “lots of you have raised concerns and highlighted a range of challenges” in areas such as their personal level of engagement with the business, their pay and benefits and the level of empowerment and support they are receiving in their role.

“When you look back at our 2019 results, we have had a clear step back in some of these areas in some key parts of the business,” said Philips.

He admitted that staff were “grappling” with a range of challenges “from rosters, to the pressure you face in your role, to facilities, working arrangements, career progression and more”.

Philips said he was “personally working through every single comment that was made.”

“I have been reading literally thousands of comments,” he said.

By contrast, staff at Cork Airport, Aer Rianta International and in management functions were much more positive about the business, particularly around how DAA had responded to Covid.

“You have also expressed your appreciation at the decision to keep pay and working hours at 80pc during the crisis at a time when most others in the industry weren’t,” he said.

A DAA spokesman said nearly 80pc of staff had responded, the highest survey response rate it had ever received.

“From this week, we have begun to share the results across the business at a company, as well as a specific business area level. As with all previous staff survey results we will review the survey results with our employees presently, formulate an action plan to work on across the company and then undertake a series of initiatives as in previous years to further our mutual aim to make DAA a great place to work,” said the spokesman.