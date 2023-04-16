Dalata to invest €22m in upgrade plan for Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane

Ireland’s largest hotel group, Dalata, plans to upgrade the extension of its Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane in Dublin’s docklands and invest around €22m in the project.

The Dublin and London-listed company, which owns the Clayton and Maldron chains, published a planning notice last week to revise a planning approval and upgrade redevelopment plans at the Cardiff Lane hotel, across from the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

The notice said Dalata plans to add 117 bedrooms with the extension over 10 different floors, with the hotel currently boasting 304 rooms.

A spokeswoman for Dalata said: “We are excited by and committed to the development opportunity at Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane.

Dermot Crowley Chief Executive Officer at Dalata Hotel Group. Photo: Mark Condren

“Our investment of circa €22m will see the addition of 117 bedrooms, result in new local jobs and bring enhancements to the street itself.”

In August 2019, Dublin City Council granted permission for Dalata for a more modest expansion of the Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane.

Dalata operates 50 hotels across Ireland, the UK and Germany, employing nearly 5,500 staff.

It recently recorded its revenue had increased to €558.3m for 2022, up from €192m the previous year. Dalata also posted a €109.7m profit in 2022, after Covid-19 contributed to an €11.4m loss in 2021.

Last week, in an interview with the Sunday Independent, Dalata CEO Dermot Crowley said the company could add “one or two” more hotels in Dublin.

Crowley also said Dalata was keen to add more hotels in the UK and was looking in continental Europe, having opened its first in Dusseldorf last year.

