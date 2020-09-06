Dalata hotel asset values fall €161m as sector battles Covid

The hotel assets of Dalata, the listed-company behind the Maldron and Clayton hotel brands, have been hit by a fall in value of €161m. The new figure has emerged as the hotel sector continues to cope with the impacts of the pandemic and as a new report forecasts the number of new hotel rooms in Dublin will fall from a projected 2,200 to 527 this year.

The hotel company confirmed the downward revaluation in its recently published half-year results for 2020. It said the company's property, plant and equipment assets were valued at €1.2bn in June of this year, with valuation losses on property of €161m, a 12pc fall since December 2019.

Pat McCann, chief executive of Dalata, said he felt the valuations were conservative.

"The problem with valuations is that they rise and they fall," he said. "Because it is a non-cash item, it is not as big an issue in that sense. Would I like them to remain where they were? Absolutely."

McCann said the valuation, which was carried out by Savills, a real estate agency, is about looking at forward-looking cash flows, potential cash flows as well as any transactions that had occurred in the market. He said valuations are typically used as leverage for bank debt.

The Dalata CEO added that most hotel valuations would fall due to Covid-19.

"By in large, anyone valuing hotel assets at this point in time would have to take into account where they are with Covid. That would be Ireland, UK or Europe or wherever it is; all hotel assets would fall in line with expected cash flows. Some will be different; it depends on the outlook for whatever hotel organisation it is. Some will be a lot more; some will be in or around where we are."

Tom Barrett, director of hotels at Savills, said that valuations typically look at trade - including historical, current and future - comparable evidence of sales, the price per bedroom, alternative use and transactions. It can also vary between regions and the kind of product on offer.

"It's a wide range of metrics that are looked at in terms of valuations," he said. "Sometimes, these vary. Sometimes you have a busy transaction market; sometimes, you don't."

Barrett said that there had been a limited number of transactions in the hotel market, which can affect valuations, and that sentiment was driving things.

"People can see that trade is down at the moment," he said. "It does negatively impact on value."

Overall, Barrett said there was still a positive sentiment in the long term for the Irish hotel industry, adding that he had anecdotally seen an increase in the number of calls from people looking to buy hotels in Ireland.

"When we went into the last recession, we had a lot of new stock built, but Dublin wasn't as well established in the international market in terms of travel and offices. Dublin is more of a European capital city now."

Separately, Barrett also shared a report from Savills which shows that the number of hotel rooms expected to open in Dublin this year was 527, down from a projection of 2,200 last year.

The report shows that 2,586 rooms are projected to open in the city next year, down from the previous projection of 2,700.

Delays to the opening of certain hotel rooms have also been highlighted in the report. For 2020, these include the 421-bed Holiday Inn at Dublin Airport and the 249-bed Hampton by Hilton Four Courts. Next year, it is expected that the 340-bed Staycity Little Mary Street will be delayed.

Barrett said the opening of some hotels had been delayed mainly due to construction sites not operating on schedule due to Covid. He added some hotels could delay their opening as they don't want to open between October and February - which is a quieter season.

"Covid has pushed a number back from 2020 into 2021. There is quite a shift from 2020 to 2021," he said.

"This year you will have limited opening as construction has been delayed on quite a few of them," he added. "And then, even ones across town like the Hampton or the Holiday Inn, they are substantially built, but they won't open until early next year."

Sunday Indo Business