Dalata hails ‘strong recovery’ as trade exceeds pre-pandemic levels

Ireland’s largest hotel group Dalata said that revenues and profits had surpassed levels recorded in 2019 as the hotel industry recovered strongly from the impact of the pandemic.

In a trading update, Dalata reported revenues of €220.2m for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022. This was a growth of €180.7m from the same period in 2021 when Ireland and the UK remained in lockdown.

This also marked a rise of 9pc from the first half of 2019.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were €83.5m, an increase from the €1.4m recorded in the same period last year.

EBITDA also rose 14pc from 2019 figures.

Profit before tax stood at €52m for the first half of the year. Dalata recorded a loss of €37.8m for the first six months of 2021 as restrictions prevented travel.

Dalata, which operates the Clayton and Maldron brands, said that room occupancy now stands at 69.8pc. This remains lower than pre-pandemic levels, which saw average occupancy of 80.2pc.

The hotel group said that revenue per available room (RevPAR) was up 5pc on 2019 levels. Like-for-like RevPAR was €91.75 for the first half of 2022.

Over 1,600 rooms were added in the year to date, while Dalata has also entered lease for Hotel Nikko in Düsseldorf, its first hotel in continental Europe.

Dalata said it was “cautiously optimistic” as it looked ahead to the rest of the year, adding that supply in Ireland remains reduced due to the provision of emergency accommodation.

The hotel operator said that it did not know when those rooms will return to market and has committed up to 5pc of its rooms to be used as emergency accommodation.

The company described the current trading environment as challenging, with pressures around food supply and payroll. Dalata also highlighted energy as a particular issue, but the group has entered forward agreements for gas and electricity.

According to Dalata, the group has either purchased or locked in prices for approximately 75pc of its consumption for electricity and 65pc of its consumption of gas for the remainder of the year.

This equates to “an estimated increase in gas and electricity costs from €13 million for the first six-months of 2022 to €21 million for the second six-months of 2022.”

Dalata group chief executive Dermot Crowley said that the year so far was a period of strong recovery.

“As a company, we have taken a responsible approach to pricing during the strong market recovery. Our average room rate in Dublin during the four month period from May to August was strong but reasonable at €166 per night,” he said.

“We value greatly the long term relationships such as those we enjoy with our coach tour operators, corporate customers, sporting organisations, event organisers and airlines.”