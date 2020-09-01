Dalata continues expansion as it reports loss of €70m

Dalata, Ireland’s largest hotel group, has reported a loss of €70.9m for the first half of this year, as Covid-19 caused huge disruption to the travel industry.

Revenue at the group fell by 60pc to €80.8m.

The company, which has just signed agreement for lease for two new hotels in Brighton and Manchester, recorded a revaluation loss of €161m during the period, according to interim results.

Room occupancy rates of 34pc were down from 80pc in the same period last year, at the group whose brands include the Clayton and Maldron hotels.

The average revenue per available room was €32.69 down from €88.48 in the corresponding period last year.

Cash and available facilities increased to €175m as at June 30, from €162m at December 31.

Dalata had cash of €110m and undrawn committed debt facilities of €111m at the end of August.

The company said all hotels have now re-opened and are operating under the accredited Dalata Keep Safe Programme.

Occupancy for the group was 30pc in July and is projected to be approximately 40pc for August.

“2020 started positively with encouraging trading in January and February,” Dalata said.

“[However, there has been] record low occupancies followed during the remainder of the six-month period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The company said it is focused on positioning the business for further growth and a successful recovery.

Commenting on the performance, Pat McCann, Dalata CEO, said: “While the future remains uncertain, I am encouraged by the positive demand drivers in the markets in which Dalata operates.”

“The Irish economy and Dublin market is underpinned by strong FDI from industries which will be less impacted by Covid-19. There is also likely to be pent-up demand for key destination cities such as London and Dublin,” he added.

The company has also announced plans to raise funds via a share placing.

It will place new ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the capital of the company, representing up to approximately 19.9pc of the company’s existing issued share capital.

