Dalata at your service – how Ireland’s biggest hotel group battled Covid and helped its Clayton and Maldron brands turn a profit last year

Clayton hotels are part of the Dalata group. Above their hotel on Burlington Road, Dublin

‘Honestly, I’m a born optimist,' says Dalata Hotel Group CEO Dermot Crowley, ‘I think Cork will win the All-Ireland every year.' Pictured at the Clayton Charlemont Hotel in Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

There’s a rich history at Dalata’s Clayton Charlemont Hotel – and Dalata CEO Dermot Crowley isn’t shy about sharing it.

Facing Dublin’s famous Grand Canal, the hotel is set around two restored 18th-century Georgian buildings and includes an eye-catching modern atrium. One of the buildings was previously known as St Ultan’s Infant Hospital, the first infant hospital in Ireland, founded in 1919.

Looking out over the buildings, the boss of Ireland’s largest hotel group details the various works undertaken by Dalata to restore the buildings and turn them into a hotel and conference facility.

But it’s not just the successful redevelopment of the historic building that makes Crowley beam. The 56-year-old Cork man says the Clayton Charlemont has been a “big success story” for several reasons.

The Clayton Hotel in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

“We bought the site and built the hotel for €45m. It opened around the end of 2018 start of 2019, and then Covid happened in March 2020, so we did a sale and leaseback with Deka for €65m. So it is earning €2.5m a year for us after rent.

“It has been successful. We are good at developing.”

That success at developing helped Dalata deliver for shareholders. The company emerged from the battering hospitality took during the pandemic and announced solid results.

Dalata, the owner of the Maldron and Clayton hotel brands, operates 50 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Germany, employing nearly 5,500 staff.

With revenue surging to €558.3m in 2022, up from €192m the previous year, the hotel group’s annual results have successfully returned back to the black, posting a €109.7m profit after Covid-19 contributed to an €11.4m loss in 2021

The positive results also included a note that dividends would return for Dalata shareholders, providing some joy for investors. This includes the Zahid Group, one of the largest family-owned conglomerates in Saudi Arabia, which started building its stake in Dalata during Covid and now holds around 10pc.

The Government’s Covid supports were crucial in assisting Dalata to keep staff on

“I see my job as talking to all the stakeholders – investors, customers, banks. During Covid, I never turned down a call from an investor,” says Crowley of his relationship with investors.

Crowley believes its ability to keep the core team on through the pandemic helped drive its recent results, with internal employee engagement surveys and customer satisfaction scores also impressive.

He says the Government’s Covid supports were crucial in assisting Dalata to keep staff on.

“What the Irish Government did with that subsidy was excellent – it was well designed. It encouraged you to have people back at work. That was hugely helpful for us.

“When we reopened the hotels, we were able to hit the ground running.”

As Dalata goes into this year, Crowley says January and February have been positive, putting the group into a “good position”.

The post-Covid recovery has seen change.

In the first half of last year, domestic tourism was vital, driven by events. As it hit August, international tourism grew fast, with the difficulties surrounding flying from the US ending. While Crowley said the corporate side of the business has also started its recovery, aspects of it have changed.

“The large multinationals are not travelling anywhere near what they were back pre-Covid. But it has been replaced by others for us.

“Our corporate business now is at similar levels to what it was in 2019. We are seeing conferences starting to come in.

“This will be the year where we see the rebound in international travel,” he adds.

“That will have an impact in Dublin and London.

“Will [the domestic market] slow down with inflation? We haven’t seen it yet, but we will keep a close eye on it.”

After years of a pandemic playing havoc with the sector, Crowley no longer believes Covid is a significant business risk.

The labour market has been a big worry for the industry, with attracting staff proving challenging

“It has very little impact on our business – on travel – so we wouldn’t list it as one of our key risks at the moment,” he says. “The bigger risks would be the impact of inflation and higher interest rates on disposable income.”

Even with Covid in the rearview mirror, challenges for the sector abound. The labour market has been a big worry for the industry, with attracting staff proving challenging.​

Crowley says Dalata has navigated the tight labour market well, with staff vacancy levels similar to 2019.

For the sector, though, which is viewed as low-paid, Crowley views inflation as a worry.

“There is going to be more upward pressure,” he says. “For people on lower pay, inflation is worse.”

Crowley says the challenge here for the industry is to innovate so that hotels can do more with fewer people without making their jobs harder.

Capacity has also become a critical concern for the industry as it prepares to head into what could be a hectic summer.

Due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, there is currently an accommodation squeeze driven by the high number of refugees in Ireland.

That is set to devastate rural non-accommodation tourism businesses, with some 32pc of hotel beds outside Dublin now being used to house refugees.

The Clayton Hotel in Dusseldorf

In February 2022, when the crisis emerged due to Russia’s illegal war, Crowley says Dalata agreed to give 5pc of its rooms in Ireland to refugees – which it has continued to do.

“It is a human tragedy,” he says of the crisis.

“We need to remember that.”

Crowley recognises challenges for non-accommodation tourism businesses – particularly in rural areas - are more acute.

“The worry for the tourism industry is the concentration of refugees in Donegal, Mayo, Kerry and Clare,” he says. “If I was operating a small bar that relies on tourists for four months of the year, and no tourists are coming, that is a big challenge to your livelihood.”

Crowley acknowledges hotels, including Dalata’s, are receiving an income for housing the refugees from the Government.

However, he says the rates would be “substantially lower” than what could be achieved otherwise in the Spring and Summer.

After Dalata’s contract with the Government for refugee rooms ends in mid May the situation will be reviewed

“Last summer, from May to August, the average room rate in Dublin was €166. The rooms you sell to the Government are way below that.”

Last week, RTÉ reported some hotels were being offered lower rates for providing accommodation to refugees.

Dalata’s contract with the Government for refugee rooms ends in the middle of May. Will it continue to provide rooms?

“That would be the intention at the moment,” he says. “We have to review it and look at it each time.”

Other issues for Dalata and hospitality emerged from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

With hotels consuming lots of energy, soaring costs have been tough.

“Our energy bill in 2019 was around €13m. In the second half of last year, it was €29m,” Crowley says.

“It is coming down considerably in what we tied down for this year.

“I think we guided around €31m for 2023, with the second half of the year substantially lower than the first.”

In February, the Government announced it would extend the reduced 9pc hospitality rate, with the usual 13.5pc to return in September.

There had been fears in the industry the standard rate would return sooner.

Crowley’s issue with the standard VAT rate is that it is seen as a giveaway to the tourism industry despite being higher than destinations like Spain, Portugal, Italy, and France.

“There are excellent reasons why corporate tax is competitive because we see the importance of foreign direct investment. On the Vat rate, I don’t understand why you would set it at a level that is not competitive.

“If it goes back up, it goes back up. So be it.”

Last June, the Fine Gael parliamentary party heard the 9pc Vat rate should be increased for “price-gouging hotels”. The controversy over high hotel room rates has been a hot topic.

Crowley doesn’t feel the coverage of hotel prices accurately reflects the industry in its totality.

“Every industry has people who misbehave,” he says.

“The vast majority of electricians are really good, but there are cowboys out there. You could pick any industry, and it would be the same.

“We looked at our customer satisfaction scores, and in terms of price value, it was at the same level as 2019. So I would strongly feel that Dublin as a destination is not that expensive – it is a capital city; you can always pick an expensive weekend.”

Having worked as deputy CEO of finance and development for over eight years, Crowley replaced Dalata’s first CEO Pat McCann in November 2021.

He was keen on the challenge.

[Our] 9pc Vat rate is higher than competitor tourist destinations like Spain, Portugal, Italy, and France

“It was the realisation of an ambition,” he says. “As much as I admire Pat, there are always things you want to do differently.

“As CEO, you get to put some of those ideas into action.”

With his feet under the table now for over two years, which included the challenge of managing the pandemic, Crowley is now keen to progress.

Dalata added seven hotels last year, including its first in Düsseldorf, with Crowley keen to bed those down. He also plans to focus on innovation and efficiency, with inflation set to create upward pressure on pay.

Growth is also important, he says, with Crowley keen to add more hotels in the UK and potentially “one or two” in Dublin.

He is also scouring the European market for potential hotels focusing on big cities with a strong mix of corporate and leisure.

With the recovery turning into growth, Crowley believes the future is bright for Dalata.

“Honestly, I’m a born optimist,” he says. “I think Cork will win the All-Ireland every year, and I stretch my optimism because it has been 18 years.

“When I meet the employees and walk around here this morning, I am optimistic because of the people we have. That is the main reason.”

Curriculum Vitae

Name: Dermot Crowley

Age: 56

Position: CEO at Dalata Hotel Group

From: Cork

Lives: Leopardstown, Dublin

Family: Wife – Jo-Ann, two sons – 20 and 14, and one daughter – 17

Education: Presentation College, Cork, Commerce, UCC

Previous experience: Head of Development, Jurys Doyle Hotel Group; Deputy CEO – Finance & Development, Dalata

Favourite hobby: Golf and watching/coaching hurling

Favourite book: Invictus (Nelson Mandela)

Favourite movie: Moneyball

Business Lessons

What experience in business has had the biggest effect on your career?

The more experienced I get, the more I realise that it is all about having a good team around you.

What advice would you give someone starting out in hospitality?

Get as much experience as possible across all the disciplines and get some experience abroad.

