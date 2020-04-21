Dalata agrees sale and leaseback of Clayton Charlemont hotel for €65m

Dalata, Ireland’s largest hotel group, has agreed the sale and leaseback of its Clayton Hotel Charlemont in Dublin to real estate investment group Deka Immobilien for €65m.

The hotel will be let on a 35-year term.

The initial rent agreed for the property is just over €3m per year, subject to five yearly rent reviews.

The company said it began work on the transaction before the Covid-19 crisis.

As part of the agreement, Dalata will complete the final part of the hotel development, which will see the conversion of 38 Charlemont Street into three additional Clayton bedrooms and a café.

These works are expected to be completed this year.

Dalata purchased the site and began construction in 2016.

The hotel opened in November 2018 and to date the company has invested €41.6m into the purchase of the site and construction of the hotel.

Last year the hotel, which currently has 187 bedrooms, contributed €4.3m to Dalata’s earnings.

The consideration of €65m is made up of the purchase price of €61.95m and a rent-free period of one year, equating to €3.05m.

The proceeds of the transaction will be retained as cash in the company.

Dermot Crowley, deputy CEO business development & finance at Dalata, said: “Completing a transaction such as this despite the onset of the [coronavirus] crisis demonstrates the commitment of both Deka and Dalata to this partnership and their long-term commitments.”

“The agreed terms for this transaction reflect both the quality of the asset and the strength of Dalata's balance sheet. I look forward to working further with Deka in the future.”

The funds generated from the sale of the hotel will further strengthen the Dalata’s cash resources during the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Crowley added.

