Dairygold looks to higher margin activities after tough 2020

Dairygold's profits fell and revenue flatlined in 2020 as demand for dairy products in foodservice declined due to global Covid restrictions.

The co-operative recorded earnings of €53.8m for the year, a 4.9pc reduction on 2019 which the society said was due to exceptional non-core property activities that year.

Revenue came in at just over €1bn, essentially the same as 2019's performance. Operating profit was substantially lower than the previous year at €26m, after a €7m charge related to capital investment.

Dairygold produced 2.7pc more milk in 2020 than the year before, but prices fell sharply in the first half of the year due to the first wave of Covid lockdowns across the world.

Prices recovered somewhat in the second half amidst a surge in retail consumer demand, but sales to the foodservice segment suffered a "huge collapse", the co-op said.

Other challenges in 2020 included Brexit and the EU-US trade dispute.

The society is now seeking to develop higher margin activities following €425m of capital investment in new production and processing facilities over the last decade.

Dairygold is betting on its new health and nutrition business to deliver incremental growth and higher margins than its core dairy and agribusiness activities.

“2020 saw the culmination of a decade of significant expansion and growth," said Dairygold Chief Executive im Woulfe. "It was a project driven decade of carefully managed expansion, while simultaneously laying the foundation for future high value business opportunities.

"We now turn our focus to higher margin driven activities. Our core dairy and agri businesses are now well invested with clearly aligned operational management structures. We have established a new health and nutrition business to deliver on our new strategic focus. As a result, Dairygold is in a strong position to reap the rewards of the improved trading environment which should emerge as the global economy rebounds.”

Mr Woulfe announced his upcoming retirement yesterday after working in the business for over 42-years of which he served the last 12 as chief executive.

Dairygold will now begin the process to recruit a successor and he will step down from his position at the end of the year when a new chief executive has been appointed.

Online Editors