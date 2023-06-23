Dairygold acquires majority stake in nutritional solutions provider Vita Actives

Dairygold’s health and nutrition division has acquired a majority shareholding in Vita Actives, an Irish nutritional solutions provider.

This is the first acquisition by Dairygold’s health and nutrition business since it was established in 2020.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

The division was established by the the company as Dairygold looks to expand into higher margin business opportunities, as well as to build its capabilities in the life stage nutrition sector.

The company said it had been exploring and evaluating acquisition opportunities within the life stage nutrition sector since the division was created three years ago.

Vita Actives, which was founded in 2006, is based in Dublin.

The company manufactures and supplies bulk ingredients and nutrition solutions to over 400 companies across the world.

Its customers includes businesses in the sports nutrition, human nutrition, health, wellness and cosmetic industries.

"This transaction provides Dairygold Health and Nutrition with significant opportunities for future growth, within the fast-growing life stage nutrition sector,” general manager George MacLeod said.

"It also provides opportunities for cross-divisional research and development, that will identify new opportunities within Dairygold,” he added.

Vita Actives chief executive and founder Deepak Sharma said the acquisition would support Vita Actives’ growth plans.

"It will give Vita Actives the support we need to grow the business, through developing and growing our customer base, enhancing our research and development capabilities and will give us a strong platform to achieve the success I know we are capable of,” he said.

Dairygold published its results for 2022 earlier this year.

The company reported a turnover of €1.65bn last year. This was up 40.9pc on 2021.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at €68.5m. This rose by €10.9m compared to the year prior.

The company also reported an operating profit of €40.2m, an increase of 33pc from profits recorded in 2021.

“The Society delivered a very strong operational and financial performance, driven by maximising the unprecedented high market returns, achieving enhanced operational efficiencies, while managing volatility and significant inflationary pressures,” said Dairygold chief executive Conor Galvin at the time.