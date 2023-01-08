Dairy giant Ornua in two US disputes over Kerrygold brand

Irish dairy group Ornua is involved in two separate trademark rows regarding its famous Kerrygold butter brand in the US, including one with New Zealand’s second-largest dairy co-op Westland Dairy Company.

According to US court filings, Ornua has initiated a case against Westland Dairy over its Westgold butter brand, alleging trademark infringement.

A trademark non-infringement case has also been initiated against Ornua by US-based food importer Abbey Specialty Foods. Abbey claims the Kerrygold producer threatened it with starting “infringement litigation” over its Tipperary butter brand in the US.

Commenting on the cases, Ornua said it places “the highest priority on the protection of the Kerrygold brand and its distinctive trade dress”. It said Kerrygold was the number one imported butter in the US and number two butter overall.

He added Ornua would continue to protect the Kerrygold brand for the benefit of its member co-operatives.

“While we welcome healthy competition and new entrants to the premium butter market, we cannot allow infringement of our branding or trademarks. Unfortunately, we cannot comment further on ongoing legal proceedings.”

According to Ornua’s US court complaint against Westland, the Irish company is seeking damages and a preliminary or permanent injunction stopping Westland from advertising, marketing, distributing, or selling butter products it claims are “confusingly similar” to Kerrygold’s trademark in the US.

Ornua claims the Westgold mark and packaging were “substantially similar” to Kerrygold’s. It alleged Westland’s decision to enter the US market with these showed a “deliberate effort to trade off the enormous goodwill and strong reputation that Ornua has built up in the Kerrygold brand”.

Ornua stated in the court document that it had sent a demand letter to Westland. The New Zealand firm responded last August, with Ornua attempting to reach an agreement since then. In November, Westland issued a press release that its butter products would be available in 570 Walmart stores.

Westland declined to comment.

In Abbey’s complaint to the US courts, the company said Ornua had written a letter to it asking it ceases all use of the designs, lettering, and colour combinations for Tipperary butter that the Irish firm claimed imitate Kerrygold’s brand.

In the letter, Ornua claims Abbey had “slavishly” copied the Kerrygold trade dress, highlighting similar fonts and coloured packaging.

In response to the letter, a representative for Abbey disagreed with Ornua’s assessment of alleged trade dress infringement. In addition, the company said in a court filing that the design of Kerrygold was a “long way from Tipperary” and that confusion was improbable.

Abbey is seeking a judgment that it is not in violation of any rights which Ornua has. Abbey did not respond to a request for comment.