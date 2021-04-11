Dairy giant Ornua beefs up its board with new appointments

It has been a rollercoaster few weeks for Ornua Co-operative, owner of Ireland’s iconic Kerrygold brand and the leading exporter of premium Irish dairy products worldwide with revenues of €2.3bn.

It had been caught up in Donald Trump’s trade war last year with a tariff on Kerrygold that ended up costing it around €50m last year.

But a welcome deal between the Biden administration and the EU saw that suspended for four months.

Elsewhere, it was victorious in a long-running EU trademark battle with Kerry Group to stop it launching Kerrymaid as a rival brand to Kerrygold in the US. While back home it was busy expanding the Kerrygold range with new spreadable and unsalted products.

Little wonder so, with so much going on, that it has moved to strengthen its board with the appointment of two chartered accountants with strong track records as independent non-executive directors – finance and governance expert Anne McFarland and former senior audit partner at EY Anne O’Leary.

The appointments are the final part of a plan to modernise Ornua’s governance structures that came about after an issue at board level arising from the fact that it had two members from Glanbia.

It had become apparent that Glanbia might undercut it on price with a new product in the US, creating a potential conflict.

“These new appointments bring a wealth of international experience to the Board of Ornua as the organisation seeks to drive further international growth for premium Irish dairy,” the company told Ergo.

Wigan Athletic swoops over the Wicklow hills

It’s a case of swapping the Garden of Ireland with the town behind the World Pie-Eating Championship for Oliver Gottman.

The Wicklow native has taken up a role on the board of Wigan Athletic as a non-executive director. It followed the takeover by a consortium led by Bahraini businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi.

According to a profile on the club’s website, Gottmann has 20 years of experience in finance in various international business environments. It said he is “regarded as a legitimate business leader with a solid reputation”.

BevCraft's can-do attitude

Mullingar-based craft can specialist BevCraft is putting some fizz into its expansion plans.

The company is to invest over €5m over three years in the UK. Bevcraft will establish a new digital can-printing operation at a facility in Peterborough.

COO Darren Fenton said the move meant Bevcraft could eliminate 130,000kg of plastic per annum from the supply chain.

