DAA's job cull in Ireland to hit 1,000, but pay to be restored

A total of 1,000 staff – or one-third of the DAA’s Ireland-based workforce – will have left the semi-State airport company within the next few weeks as it cuts its workforce in the wake of the pandemic.

In a memo to staff today, DAA chief executive Dalton Philips said that 850 people have already left the business in Ireland. More will be leaving in coming weeks, he confirmed.

“This business will recover, but it’s going to be a long and hard journey,” he told staff. “This year is going to be another difficult one for us, but we have taken huge steps to meet the financial challenges that Covid created. We also need to continue to manage the business carefully through this crisis and we intend to do that.”

The DAA operates Dublin and Cork airports and has seen its business pummelled by the Covid crisis and curtailed air traffic.

Mr Philips said that the DAA expected last December to have returned the vast majority of its staff to 100pc pay from March 28. Those in areas where new work practices were accepted will now see that return to full pay, but in return they’re being asked to use up their holiday and time-in-lieu balances between March and September.

“Due to new strains of Covid-19, international travel has been much more severely curtailed, and our passenger numbers have fallen back to a trickle once again,” said Mr Philips.

The DAA has been paying staff 80pc of their salaries for the past 11 months. However, no performance-related pay, profit share or overtime payments have been made either, meaning some staff members have seen their effective pay cut by 45pc in some cases.

Mr Philips said that the company has had to take “difficult decisions” in order to maintain pay levels, meaning redundancies had been necessary.

An additional 1,000 people have been let go at the DAA’s international ARI duty free operations. Those redundancies were a combination of retail staff who worked directly for ARI overseas, and staff who worked in retail businesses managed by ARI and in which it is a shareholder, but which it does not own.

“These and other measures have generated very significant payroll cost savings.” Mr Philips told staff. “We have also dramatically reduced all non-payroll costs and are continuing to make savings wherever we can. In total, we reduced our costs by 50pc during the period from April to December last year.”

The company has introduced new changes to team structures, roles, responsibilities and rosters in moves that were widely supported by staff to protect the business.

“We firmly believe that we need to continue to do right by you, because you have done the right thing by the company,” said Mr Philips. “We must not delay our commitment to implement these new work practices, as they underpin this move to 100pc [pay] due to the savings they generate for the business.”

“We have therefore decided that everybody who works in areas where New Ways of Working have been accepted will move back to 100pc time/pay from March 28,” he added. “The change will apply from March 28 until September 11 and will be seen in your pay packet from April 21.”

The DAA said that to enable the change to be made, it wants staff to “significantly reduce” their annual leave and timeoff in lieu (TIL) balances over the next six months.

“Between March 28 and September 11, you will need to take a minimum of 20 days leave/TIL,” Mr Philips told staff. “This will help prepare the business for the recovery when it does come.”

Ten days leave must be taken in the 14-week period between March 28 and June 26, while the remaining 10 days leave must be taken in the 10-week period between June 27 and September 11.

Mr Philips warned that “significant uncertainty” remains for the business and the aviation sector.

