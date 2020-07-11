| 10.4°C Dublin

DAA's Covid loss now more than €100m, says CEO

DAA chief executive Dalton Philips. Photo: Peter Rowen Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

DAA has lost well over €100m since the beginning of the pandemic and staff wages cannot be guaranteed at current levels past the end of the month, chief executive Dalton Philips has told staff.

Philips said in a video update sent to staff at Dublin and Cork airports that he would extend a previous commitment to pay staff wages at 80pc for a further two weeks until August 1.

But he delivered a stern warning to staff at the two airports over the progress of negotiations with unions on work practice changes.