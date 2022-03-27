DAA International has won a five-year contract to operate King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the main entry point for the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage.

The multi-million euro deal is to support, manage and advise on airport operations, aviation business development, non-aeronautical revenue and facilities management in the Red Sea port city, which is the kingdom’s second-largest after Riyadh.

It is the third contract DAA International has won in Saudi Arabia. The business, which is the international airport management and advisory services business of the DAA Group, has been managing and operating a terminal at Riyadh’s main airport for five years and last year won a bid to operate the Red Sea Airport.

The news comes just days after a Houthi missile attack on a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jeddah disrupted the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah forms one of the cornerstones of the Saudi Arabian 2030 aviation vision and is the international gateway to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina,” said Nicholas Cole, CEO of DAA International.

We are delighted to have won this highly significant international contract. It will be a gamechanger for DAA International and the entire DAA Group... We also look forward to building a strategic partnership with airports in Saudi Arabia to becoming the aviation leader in the Middle East.”

DAA International was awarded the contract by Jeddah Airports Company (Jedco) following a competitive tender process that included airport operators from Europe, Asia and Africa.

In addition to its business in Saudi Arabia, the company also provides airport management, operations and a maintenance consultancy to clients in Australia, the Philippines and the UK.

King Abdulaziz International Airport served 38m passengers in 2019 and has capacity for over 46m passengers per annum.

The airport’s Terminal 1 – the world’s second-biggest - alone is 800,000 sq m and more than eight times bigger than Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport. It is part of a sprawling 105 sq km facility with multiple terminals, cargo, maintenance, repair and operations and an large open-air terminal for the seasonal Hajj influx.

DAA International will ultimately locate a team of 45 specialists from DAA’s Irish airport operations, including senior executive management, in Jeddah to lead over 1000 staff alongside Jedco senior management.

About a third of the DAA Interational managers will be sent over in March and April with additional personnel joining the team over the following six months.