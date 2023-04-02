| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

DAA to submit planning to expand terminal capacity by 25pc and expects 40 million passengers a year

New DAA boss Kenny Jacobs not concerned about impact of runway on ambitious plans

Dublin Airport Expand
DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs Expand

Close

Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs

/

Dublin Airport

Fearghal O'Connor

DAA is entering a pre-planning process with Fingal County Council for major new expansions it is planning for both Terminal One and Terminal Two at Dublin Airport.

CEO Kenny Jacobs told the Sunday Independent that the expansion projects were part of a plan to increase the capacity of the airport by 25pc – to process 40 million passengers per annum by the end of the decade.

Related topics

More On Dublin Airport

Most Watched

Privacy