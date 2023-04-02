DAA to submit planning to expand terminal capacity by 25pc and expects 40 million passengers a year

DAA is entering a pre-planning process with Fingal County Council for major new expansions it is planning for both Terminal One and Terminal Two at Dublin Airport.

CEO Kenny Jacobs told the Sunday Independent that the expansion projects were part of a plan to increase the capacity of the airport by 25pc – to process 40 million passengers per annum by the end of the decade.

At a recent meeting with Fingal county manager AnnMarie Farrelly and her senior planning staff, Jacobs informed the local authority of DAA’s intention to lodge a major planning application by the end of this year for expansion projects.

‘You first need the runway capacity, and next we'll work on the terminal capacity’

Council officials said a pre-planning process was required “and should commence imminently, having regard to the extent of work involved” according to minutes of the meeting.

Asked about whether a planning application for the project was likely before the end of 2023, Jacobs said: “That's our expectation, yes.”

There would be “some known parts to that, and some new parts” to the application, he added.

“That's us setting out our plan about how we would grow the infrastructure capacity – the terminal capacity – as part of an ambition and a planning process that gets us to 40 million by the end of the decade,” he said.

Read More

“Both terminals need to expand. It will be more stands at Terminal 2. That building is reasonably new, but there will be refreshes in parts. And then there will be a bigger refurbishment in Terminal 1 and additional pier and stand capacity.

“We're then able to say to airlines: ‘You can keep growing, because we've got the runway bit already sorted.’ And then comes the terminal capacity.”

Expand Close DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs

DAA “would love” the new metro to be part of the planning process, with a location for a metro station set aside next to the airport church.

“But it is a wider transportation question to say when Metrolink is going to be in place,” he said.

The intention of DAA to end a five-year contract after just two years with its infrastructure delivery partner, US giant Bechtel, would not impact the new plans, said Jacobs.

“I don’t want to get into the specifics of a commercial relationship, but we decided to make a change and we will find a new integrated delivery partner to work with us on our plans going forward from the autumn.”

Jacobs said that the infrastructure project plus the successful delivery of the new north runway “is a really good example of long-term planning”.

“It gives us the ability to grow from a 32 million airport to what I think should be a 40 million airport by the end of the decade. You first need the runway capacity, and next we'll work on the terminal capacity.

"We’ve a good relationship with the local authority, and I’ve had regular meetings with them since I started.”

‘We obviously would like to be able to use the north runway earlier in the morning’

DAA is currently facing a planning enforcement investigation with regard to alleged breaches of its planning permission for the north runway after aircraft deviated from agreed flight paths.

The problems with the runway had improved since February, but DAA expected to insulate more impacted households in the coming months, he said.

“We're in the planning process – but I hope that we’ll be able to ramp up our usage of the new north runway in the busy summer months ahead.”

DAA has voluntarily agreed to only use the €320m runway from 9am until 6pm – missing the first wave of early morning flights when departures often face holdups gaining access to the active south runway.

“We obviously would like to be able to use [the north runway] earlier in the morning. We’ve our summer planned and what we're able to do is not contingent on that.

"But the earlier we’re able to use it, obviously in line with the planning process, gives us optionality.

“If we have to live with those restrictions we will – and then we'll just need to make it work in terms of how summer capacity will work.”

Jacobs said that to grow towards 40 million passengers “we’d need to be using the north runway more than we are today”.

But, he said, current morning delays were not always about how many runways were in use.

“Things are held up often by air traffic control (ATC). That's nothing to do with the runways,” he said, adding that current capacity of ATC to handle both runways at the busiest times was a question for the IAA.

“If in the planning process we were told we can use it, we would absolutely sit down and evaluate it with all parts of the ecosystem, including ATC, to make sure that we would ramp it up in a manageable fashion.”