DAA to hire new security officers to stop airport chaos

DAA has launched a recruitment drive to hire dozens more security personnel in a bid to prevent queues that have delayed passengers, causing some to miss flights, in recent weeks.

Problems have developed at peak times at the airport due to staffing shortages as traffic rose to levels above 50,000 passengers per day, about half of what they were in the late summer of 2019.

DAA, airlines and groundhandling companies have reduced staff numbers over the pandemic and are now struggling to bring in new staff or, in the case of some groundhandling firms, to entice back previous staff.

Sources at DAA said it had considered luring back staff who had left on a lucrative severance package with short-term two-month contracts to bridge the gap. Ultimately it had decided against this and launched the new recruitment campaign for new airport search unit officers on flexible 20- to 40-hour contracts at €14.14 per hour, inclusive of shift pay. Read More Meanwhile, the company also continues to face huge uncertainty about when and how it can use the new runway that it has built at the airport. The new parallel runway has already been excluded by the Commission for Aviation Regulation from slot allocation plans for a potentially busy summer season next year, documents show. Uncertainty remains about planning conditions that restrict the operation of the new runway once it goes live, which will curtail traffic at the airport. The new Aircraft Noise Competent Authority, an independent directorate within Fingal County Council, is considering DAA’s application. DAA is seeking to overturn planning conditions that will set strict limits on night time flights (and traffic levels) once the runway opens. Operational testing on the runway should be completed by year end but the regulator said it would not take into account potential additional capacity that the new runway “might” provide from September 2022. “The North Runway will not be operational until, at least, the last quarter of the season, when the peak traffic period has already passed,” it said.