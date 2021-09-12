| 11.5°C Dublin

DAA to hire new security officers to stop airport chaos

 

Stock image. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Stock image. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Fearghal O'Connor

DAA has launched a recruitment drive to hire dozens more security personnel in a bid to prevent queues that have delayed passengers, causing some to miss flights, in recent weeks.

Problems have developed at peak times at the airport due to staffing shortages as traffic rose to levels above 50,000 passengers per day, about half of what they were in the late summer of 2019.

DAA, airlines and groundhandling companies have reduced staff numbers over the pandemic and are now struggling to bring in new staff or, in the case of some groundhandling firms, to entice back previous staff. 

