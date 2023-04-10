DAA tells Fingal County Council ‘hands off’ over Dublin airport regulation

The operator of Dublin airport, DAA, has issued an effective hands-off notice to Fingal County Council over the regulation of aviation safety and security at the airport.

Planning consultants for DAA, Coakley O’Neill Town Planning, have rebuked the council during the course of an appeal against conditions attached to the council green light for DAA’s €200m tunnel plan for the airport.

The airport operator is appealing to An Bord Pleanála against five conditions attached by the council to the permission for the ‘critical airfield operational safety project’ that involves the construction of an underpass under cross-wind runway 16/34.

In the appeal, Coakley O’Neill Town Planning state that of particular concern are two conditions that “inappropriately assign regulatory responsibility in matters of aviation safety and security to the planning authority and should be removed from the final grant of permission as a matter of priority”.

The Cork-based planning consultancy contends that a planning authority is not equipped with the resources or technical knowledge to approve specific safety aspects of the airport.

“Inappropriately assigning this responsibility to a planning authority would result in unnecessary risk in the event of an incident,” they said.

The appeal states that in taking this appeal, DAA hopes to set a positive planning precedent to which the council will have regard in future assessment of applications relating to the airfield at Dublin Airport – and not just the underpass application.

The appeal states: “This issue has arisen consistently in the recent past and a clear determination is now required to provide clarity to all parties concerned.”

“While well intentioned, it is inappropriate for the planning authority with no regulatory role or technical experience in aviation safety, to stray into this highly regulated area," the consultants say.

In its third party appeal, Ryanair claim that if the project is allowed to proceed “it will contribute towards an excessively high per-passenger price cap and will damage the recovery of Irish aviation”.

In the appeal by planning consultant Ray Ryan of BMA Planning, it states “Ryanair believes that the underpass project is unnecessary because vehicular access between the eastern and western aprons of the airport is possible to achieve at surface level”.

The appeal contends that “the business case for the spending of over €200m on this project has not been made”.