DAA staff dismiss 3.5pc pay offer as airport tensions rise

Fearghal O’Connor, Deputy Business Editor

Siptu has rejected a 3.5pc pay rise for its DAA members as industrial relations tensions grow at Dublin Airport. The union is demanding a 7pc rise for staff and wants immediate “face to face pay negotiations”.

DAA said it would continue to engage with all of its trade unions before determining how it intended to proceed.

