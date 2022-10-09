DAA staff dismiss 3.5pc pay offer as airport tensions rise

Siptu has rejected a 3.5pc pay rise for its DAA members as industrial relations tensions grow at Dublin Airport. The union is demanding a 7pc rise for staff and wants immediate “face to face pay negotiations”.

DAA said it would continue to engage with all of its trade unions before determining how it intended to proceed.

The pay standoff comes as a war of words erupted over a series of separate payroll problems. Siptu defended a press release it issued a fortnight ago that declared staff at DAA had “no confidence in their management and have begun preparations for balloting union members for industrial action”.

DAA complained to the union about the press release, blaming the problem on a miscommunication with its bank. A spokesman for the company also rejected the trade union criticism in a statement to the Sunday Independent.

But Siptu official Karan O Loughlin doubled down on the criticism, writing to DAA head of employee relations Brendan O’Hanlon to defend the union’s right to call out payroll problems in public.

Read More

“While we could accept that there was a miscommunication with the bank on the day in question, we could probably get over that if it was a once off problem, but it is not,” wrote O Loughlin.“I am informed that there is not a pay day that passes that all of the wages are correct, so this problem with the bank was just another example of the persistent payroll problems that are besetting the DAA and causing havoc for our members.”

O Loughlin claimed it was “fundamentally disrespectful of the DAA to not have the resolving of this problem as the number one item on its daily agenda”. She said it was “unbelievable” that staff “were not paid when they were supposed to be and are continuously incorrectly paid”.

“This has been leading to pay shortages and pay debt for our members through overpayments and the recoupment of same. It begs the question as to whether the DAA is so out of touch with its workforce that it doesn’t understand what it means to workers to be left short in their wages and the financial stress and hardship that results from it,” she

wrote.

But a DAA spokesman called on the union to withdraw its threat of industrial action, insisting that issues relating to pay have been, and remain, a top priority.

He acknowledged that two weeks ago staff had received their wages “a little later in the day than normal”.

“This was the first time in 16 years that such a timing anomaly occurred. This week’s fortnightly transfer was processed as normal on time,” hesaid.

Management had already apologised “for any unnecessary stress or inconvenience” the temporary delay had caused, adding that it was a completely separate issue to disruption caused by a cyber-attack on its systems in December 2021.

“Management has been in regular and frequent contact with all our trade union partners as we worked through the issues caused by that outage and the resultant manual processes that were necessarily put in place at a time of rapidly accelerated international travel with hundreds of new employees joining the business as a result​​​​,” said the DAA spokesman. ​​