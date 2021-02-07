DAA boss blames media and Gardaí for passenger slump

Garda checkpoints and the media's "oppressive" treatment of the aviation sector led to a dramatic fall in passenger numbers at Dublin Airport last week, DAA CEO Dalton Philips has told airport staff.

"We've had some difficult weeks, but this one really feels like one of the most oppressive weeks we've had since the start of this pandemic," he said in a video he sent to staff. "And that's principally because of the media interest. There's been such interest in terms of aviation and, to a large extent, the sector has been villainised this week and you've seen all sorts of reports."

Reporters were "pitching up" asking passengers why they were travelling, he said. Philips claimed the media were "really attacking the sector".

"It's all been quite aggressive and it's really been quite a difficult week. And I just want to say, look, I'm sorry, I'm really sorry that you probably feel this week you're working in a sector that is in the eye of the storm," he said. Daily average passenger numbers at the airport had been 4,300 up to last week, but that was now dropping dramatically with some days falling to 2,400 passengers. The 70 flights per day that are using Dublin at the moment had load factors of just 36pc and airport retail sales were down to 14pc of their 2019 total, he said. "Look, the outlook says 4,800 passengers per day. But I'd imagine that is going to be severely curtailed. I mean, there are roadblocks everywhere. I came in very early this morning - bang, stopped. And most of you watching this will have had roadblocks coming into the airport. In fact, in T2 here in Dublin, they're setting up a dedicated, I think what they call a comfort area, so that the police can be there for a long extent." Cork Airport saw just one daily flight carrying on average 43 passengers. Philips said it reminded him of playing snakes and ladders as a child: "You roll a three, you hit a snake and you come all the way back down the board." "But just think back to that game, you know that if you keep rolling that dice keep playing and persisting, you'll get to the top of the board. And that's what we'll do."