DAA boss blames media and Gardaí for passenger slump

 

DAA&rsquo;s Dalton Philips says the aviation sector has been &lsquo;villainised&rsquo; and &lsquo;attacked&rsquo; in the media Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

Garda checkpoints and the media's "oppressive" treatment of the aviation sector led to a dramatic fall in passenger numbers at Dublin Airport last week, DAA CEO Dalton Philips has told airport staff.

"We've had some difficult weeks, but this one really feels like one of the most oppressive weeks we've had since the start of this pandemic," he said in a video he sent to staff. "And that's principally because of the media interest. There's been such interest in terms of aviation and, to a large extent, the sector has been villainised this week and you've seen all sorts of reports."

Reporters were "pitching up" asking passengers why they were travelling, he said. Philips claimed the media were "really attacking the sector".

