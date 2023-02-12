DAA bids to block Fianna Fáil move to rezone airport land to save sports club

Councillors in north Dublin are on a collision course with DAA and Fingal County Council as they move to protect a community sports club that sits on a strategic airport landbank.

Fianna Fáil councillors will this week bring a motion to the local authority to retain a controversial plan to rezone 6.7 hectares of land owned by the airport authority.

The move, sparked by ongoing concern for the future of the Alsaa sports and social club, comes as part of the new Fingal County Development Plan process.

The motion, if passed, would see the land rezoned ‘community infrastructure’ from its current airport zoning.

The plan is opposed by management at the local authority who recommended it be removed from the new development plan.

The new zoning would come as a relief to thousands of members of Alsaa – a sports club that has catered to current and former airport workers for the past 40 years.

Facilities include bowling, swimming, an athletics track and extensive football pitches.

Talks about its future on the site beyond June are ongoing with DAA but Alsaa has been given ‘notice to quit’ by May 30

Fianna Fáil councillor Eoghan O’Brien said that while a community type zoning would not be put in on a greenfield site adjacent to a busy airport “the council must reflect the reality as it exists on the ground”.

But the rezoning move would not guarantee Alsaa’s future on the site.

Last June the airport operator, as landowner, moved to request proposals of interest for a new operating contract for the Alsaa facilities in order to “provide necessary capital improvements to the facilities while providing a sustainable proposition to its members and the community”.

The move generated significant protest from Alsaa members and local people and the club was granted a one-year reprieve.

DAA has in the past proposed a huge commercial development close to the Alsaa land but said in a council submission it had "no intention to close the facilities but to review the functionality of the facilities and the operator into the future".

“Notwithstanding this position, land adjoining Dublin Airport and in the ownership of DAA is a finite resource and should be retained as available land for airport uses. To protect the future ability of the airport to serve core aviation or other complementary ancillary activities,” it said in its submission.

Councillor want the zoning changed from airport to community infrastructure

Councillor want the zoning changed from airport to community infrastructure

Asked to comment, a spokesman for DAA said its position had been outlined in a submission to a public consultation and that it hoped this position would be “reflected in the council vote and adopted plan”.

The spokesman declined to comment on the lease talks with Alsaa: “You’ll appreciate we don’t comment publicly on ongoing commercial negotiations in relation to any of our tenants,” he said.

Fingal County Councillors have proposed a motion to change the zoning of the grounds on which the main Alsaa complex sits and the surrounding playing fields from Dublin Airport to community

infrastructure.

The CEO of Alsaa, Jim McEvoy, said it had been serving airport staff and the wider community “in its present location since 1982 with the co-operation and collaboration of our landowner, DAA, and its predecessor, Aer Rianta” and that the facility had been “built and paid for entirely by Alsaa members”.

“Hopefully” this would continue “for another 40 years, at least, in our present location,” he said.