DAA bids to block Fianna Fáil move to rezone airport land to save sports club

The Alsaa sports club that has catered to current and former airport workers for the past 40 years Expand
Councillor want the zoning changed from airport to community infrastructure Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

Councillors in north Dublin are on a collision course with DAA and Fingal County Council as they move to protect a community sports club that sits on a strategic airport landbank.

Fianna Fáil councillors will this week bring a motion to the local authority to retain a controversial plan to rezone 6.7 hectares of land owned by the airport authority.

